Keanu Reeves Shares Rare Public Kiss With Alexandra Grant

Getty

Fans are going wild over happy Keanu kissing his "honey"

Keanu Reeves shared a sweet moment with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant and fans can't get enough.

The two exchanged a kiss on the red carpet at the Museum of Contemporary Art gala. The event, held Saturday night, was home to many celebrity sightings, including Reeve's "Bill and Ted" co-star Alex Winter.

Grant arrived in a stunning, floral floor length gown, with Reeves in a traditional suit and striped tie.

Getty

The "John Wick" star recently spoke to People about Grant, in which he responded to a question about his last moment of bliss. Reeve's response was touching, as he credited it to his girlfriend.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," Reeves, 58, responded. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

The couple first went public in 2019, but Reeves noted that they had been "dating for years."

The couple started out as collaborators after they had met in 2009, and Grant, 49, worked on Reeves' books "Ode to Happiness" and "Shadows". They also founded their own publishing company, X Artists Books.

In an interview with British Vogue, the artist shared her perspective on the possibility of marriage.