Kim and 'Judgmental,' 'Unbearable' Khloe Face Off In The Kardashians Season 5 Trailer

Hulu

Kim tells Khloe she has a "stick up your ass," while Kendall battles "boring" accusations, Kourtney faces a high-risk pregnancy and Kris has a health scare of her own.

The Kardashians are coming back to Hulu, which just dropped the first trailer for Season 5.

The footage kicks off with Kim Kardashian reminding viewers how the family agreed to slow down a bit this year, so they could be "present in the moment" -- before Khloe Kardashian laughs and says, "Have the Kardashians slowed down? No."

From there, it's quick footage of the family at Fashion Week, Kim entering her "actress era" with her role on American Horror Story: Delicate, Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy with Travis Barker and, of course, a little fighting between the sisters.

In the footage, Kim calls Khloe "very judgmental," before later labeling her "unbearable" while telling her sister she has a "stick up your ass." As the two fight, Khloe tells Kim that she is "going through a lot right now" and "taking it out on me," before Kim screams at her to "get out!"

Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner's ongoing anxiety issues come up, before she acknowledges how she's a bit of a broken record on the show.

"I talk about the same thing over and over again. I'm not boring, ask any one of my best fiends!" she insists, telling viewers, "I am a good time."

The trailer also teases Kourtney's high-risk pregnancy and fetal surgery, before Kris Jenner brings her family to tears with a medical issue of her own -- telling them she did a scan, which discovered a cyst and little tumor.

The footage ends, however, on a much lighter note -- as Khloe points to her chest and tells viewers, "These aren't my nipples, just so you guys know. They're Kim's."

Here's the official season synopsis, via Hulu: "Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."

Season 5 of The Kardashians debuts May 23.