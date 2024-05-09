David Beckham Checked In on Tom Brady Following Brutal Netflix Roast

Getty

David Beckham was worried about Tom Brady after his brutal roast on Netflix over the weekend.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady Live Comedy Special, which streamed Sunday, featured a handful comedians, celebrities and sports stars making jokes about the 46-year-old retired NFL star.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, Beckham revealed that he reached out to Brady after watching the life event.

"I know Tom quite well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check if he was OK," Beckham shared. "He's more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch."

As for whether the British soccer star would ever participate in a roast of his own, he said "definitely not."

"No, the whole concept is quite funny. It was very funny," Beckham admitted.

Beckham wasn't the only one to express concern over Sunday's special. Comedian, Nikki Glaser, who took part in the roast, shared some of the touchy topics she chose to stay away from while poking fun at the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Glaser revealed that she and some of the other participants were adamant about keeping the couple's two kids, as well as Brady's son with ex Bridget Moynahan, out of their sets.

"We all just agreed, 'Let's not throw the kids under the bus.' … They didn't ask for that."

Glaser did however comment on his relationship with Moynahan, whom Brady infamously left while she was pregnant with their son Jack.

"But seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough," Glaser said about the prior relationship.

"Hey, to be fair, he didn't know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat," she added as a final jab at the situation.

In addition to sharing Jack, 16, with Moynahan, Brady is dad to children Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen..