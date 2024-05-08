Nikki Glaser Shocked Over Tom Brady's 'Off-Limits' Joke About Kim Kardashian

ABC / Getty

"[It was] one of the moments where I went, 'Oh, we can go there?'" Glaser said following Sunday's roast. "She's here, [but] she takes enough of a beating. She's not on the stage."

While Sunday's roast of Tom Brady truly held nothing back, Nikki Glaser was not expecting the former football star to poke fun at Kim Kardashian during his set.

The comedian told Jimmy Kimmel Live! viewers that she assumed jokes about the reality star were "off-limits" on the Netflix special, until she heard the guest of honor come for Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner made headlines for calling attention to Kardashian and West's co-parenting drama towards the end of the special.

"I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight," the athlete said while wrapping up The Roast of Tom Brady, Sunday night. "Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad."

While Kardashian reacted well to the jab, smiling when the camera panned to her, she appeared to slightly shake her head in disapproval.

It wasn't the only joke made at the SKIMS founder's expense either, with comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe comparing Kardashian to a "whale's vagina" and told her to "close [her] legs." Host Kevin Hart even got in on it, highlighting Kardashian's penchant for "black d--ks."

When it was time for Kardashian to finally take the stage, she was also loudly booed -- a cringeworthy moment that Netflix later edited out.

Kardashian, meanwhile, took the moment in stride, poking fun of the 2023 dating rumors surrounding herself and Brady.

"I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape," she joked, referencing her infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J.

As for Glaser, she had a few other jokes up her sleeve, including a plastic surgery jab about Brady, but was careful to step too far out of line when it came to Brady's personal life and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

While the super model did not attend the live event, she did take quite the beating, with Glaser revealing on The Howard Stern Show that she and some of the other participants were adamant about keeping the couple's two kids, as well as Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan, out of their sets.