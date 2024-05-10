Jason Biggs' Wife Jenny Mollen Shows Off Mommy Makeover in Celebration of Mother's Day -- See the Pics!

Getty / Instagram

Mollen went under the knife alongside her mother -- and is "feeling pretty good" after surgery.

Jason Biggs' wife, Jenny Mollen, is showing off her new look after getting a mommy makeover!

The Angel alum took to Instagram Thursday to reveal that both she and her mother, Peggy, went to Dr. Oren Tepper for plastic surgery.

Mollen shared some pretty funny footage of the ordeal as well, including a clip entering the operating room topless before being put out for surgery.

The mother of two told followers that she underwent a breast lift and chin liposuction as part of a Mother's Day gift to herself. Additionally, Mollen had fat from her knee area transferred to her under eyes to help alleviate dark circles and achieve a more youthful appearance.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Mollen shared while sporting a headband around her chin.

As for the most painful part of the procedure, the funny woman, who was recovering alongside her mom at the Gansevoort Hotel in New York City, said it was "the lipo."

Some fans speculated that Mollen had gotten more done, including a rhinoplasty, but the actress was quick to clarify that her nose was all her own, and had not been touched while under the knife.

"Nose is my own. The boobs and face volume are all this man," she wrote over a photo of her and the plastic surgeon.

While there were some critiques of the mommy makeover, many of Mollen's fans praised both her and her mom for being so honest about their plastic surgery journey instead of concealing their changes.

"I love you for sharing this," one user wrote, with another commenting, "I've watched this a million times 😂 I love it!! I have so much anxiety around anything medical and this helped me so much lol ❤️."

Sharing more from their recovery journey, Mollen shared a hilarious snap of her and her mother checky out of the trendy NYC hotel in their surgery bandages and pajamas.

"Of course we stayed the night at the @gansevoort and of course we walked home like this," Mollen captioned the tongue-in-cheek snap.