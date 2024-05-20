Who Is Adria Arjona? Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official with 'Sweet Girl' Co-Star

Instagram

Jason Momoa set fan hearts aflutter with a series of pictures showing the Aquaman star getting cozy with his Sweet Girl co-star Adria Arjona, calling the Puerto Rican beauty "mi amor."

Four months after Lisa Bonet filed for divorce, Jason Momoa is back off the market after the 44-year-old Aquaman star seemingly made things Instagram official with his Sweet Girl co-star, Adria Arjona.

So who is this 32-year-old beauty who took Hawai'i's most eligible export off the market?

It was almost a stealth drop on Monday morning, with Momoa nestling pics of himself with Arjona inside a series of snaps celebrating his trip to Japan for Tokyo Comic-Con earlier this month and the upcoming start of filming for On the Roam Season 2.

What stood out the most for fans was his use of the phrase "mi amor" in the caption. Did he mean his Roam co-stars? That hot motorcycle? Or perhaps the Puerto Rican actress sitting cozily on his lap in one of the pictures, and featured in three images across the carousel?

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind," Momoa captioned the share. "We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Arjona has been present on American screens for more than a decade now, with the actress making early appearances in CBS procedurals Unforgettable and Person of Interest, as well as prestige dramas Narcos and True Detective.

She landed her first lead role as Dorothy Gale in NBC's short-lived Emerald City Oz series. The actress had a leading role on the first season of Amazon's Good Omens, and is among the main cast of the Star Wars series Andor.

On the big screen, Arjona starred in Pacific Rim: Uprising, Life of the Party, 6 Underground, Morbius, and Father of the Bride. She stars as Glen Powell's love interest in Hit Man, and will also appear as part of the ensemble for Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice, coming in August.

Arjona and Jason Momoa starred opposite one another in Sweet Girl, a 2021 action thriller that saw Momoa playing her father -- and then things get even more twisted as the story progresses, bringing the two even closer together than that.

Now, they appear to be getting closer in real life, with Momoa having admitted earlier this month that he was no longer a single man. "I am very much in a relationship," he said at Basingstoke Comic Con in England on May 11.

He then teased his new partner's identity, only saying, "You'll find out soon." It would appear that soon is now.

As for a timeline, filming on Sweet Girl began November 11, 2019 and wrapped February 11, 2020. It is unknown if Momoa knew Arjona prior to filming.

While Bonet filed for divorce in January 2024, the couple had been separated -- unbeknownst to the public -- since October 7, 2020, exactly three years after their wedding. The two had been involved for 13 years prior to tying the knot; Momoa shares two children with Bonet, Lola Iolani, 16, and Nakao-Wolf, 15.