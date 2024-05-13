Meghan McCain Shuts Down Possibility of Return to The View: 'Not a Chance In Hell'

Bravo

Don't count on Meghan McCain returning to The View -- ever!

The 39-year-old political pundit spoke to Page Six about whether she'd be returning to the ABC talk show, and her answer was pretty cut and dry.

"There's not a chance in hell," she told the outlet, adding that she wouldn't even consider returning as a guest.

It's more than just whether or not she'd return if she was asked, McCain said she simply doesn't have the desire to.

"I've had kids since then. I really like my life right now and I feel like it's taken me a long time to sort of get to a place where people are seeing me as more serious," the former View co-host explained.

McCain joined the show in 2017 and quit in 2021, amid some rocky moments with a few of her co-hosts -- namely Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. Things have gotten so bad since McCain's departure from the show, that she's even threatened to sue some of her former colleagues for defamation after she said they "slander me on an almost weekly basis."

It wasn't all bad though. While McCain said she doesn't currently speak with any of the main co-hosts at The View, she still has some "friends" who work on the show.

"I don't talk to any of the main co-hosts that I was with, but I still do have friends, that work on the show and people that I made relationships with," she shared. "But I never want to say who because I don't want them to get bullied for still being my friend. Like, I don't want them to be publicly or privately bullied. And I actually have."

Being off the show hasn't stopped McCain from sharing her opinion either.

The daughter of late Senator John McCain was a guest on Watch What Happens Live Sunday, where she weighed in on some of the anti-Republican rhetoric on The Valley.

During a recent episode, Valley cast member, Kristen Doute slammed fellow castmate, Michelle Lally, after it was rumored she was a Republican, while Zack Wickham, who also stars the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, said that everyone who identifies as a Republican in Los Angeles "should hide."

"People were very offended by this," McCain said in response to a viewer question about the hot-button moments. "I think Kristen using it as a slur is very tone deaf to A.), the world we're in and the polling numbers for everyone. The vast majority of Americans are Independents, and right now, Biden and Trump are one-and-one."

"I also think for someone, respectfully, who has been cancelled for her own racist issues, to throw that -- it was actually in my political chats, it became a thing. Even people that don't watch The Valley, people were very, very offended," she continued, taking jabs at Doute and her brief cancelation by Bravo after she and then-costar, Stassi Schroeder, needlessly called the police on Black costar Faith Stowers. Both Doute and Schroeder were fired from the show at the time.

McCain also cautioned Doute from coming to any White House correspondents dinners -- something a few Bravolebrities have taken part in in recent years, including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright -- as she would have a few "angry" Republicans with a bone to pick with her.