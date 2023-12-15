Meghan McCain Threatens Legal Action Against View Hosts After 'Defamatory and Slanderous' Accusations

ABC / Getty

"Not all politician's children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden," McCain tweeted following Thursday's episode.

Meghan McCain is slamming her former The View co-hosts.

McCain took to X (née Twitter) following Thursday's show to address comments from her one-time colleagues, which she said implied that she has unlawfully used her famous last name for professional or financial gain.

"I don't understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis," the Bad Republican author, who is the daughter of late Senator John McCain, tweeted.

"It has been years – move on, I have," McCain, who quit the daytime talk show two years ago, added.

McCain's tweets came during a segment about Hunter Biden's federal tax case and how it has impacted his father, President Joe Biden.

While discussing the case, CNN commentator, Ana Navarro, said that Hunter isn't the only person in Washington to "influence peddle on his last name," adding, "People sitting at this table did it."

When her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back, "Who at this table did it?," Navarro clarified, "I'm not talking about currently," insinuating she was talking about McCain.

"We just wanted to clear our names," Griffin quipped, with Sara Haines adding, 'Oh my God! Do I have a claim to fame that I'm not using?'"

The commentary prompted McCain to defend herself further on social media, writing, "I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never 'influenced peddled' in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden."

I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years - move on, I have.



I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American - I would never and have never “influenced peddled”… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023 @MeghanMcCain

The outspoken conservative commentator then called her former colleagues' accusations "absurd, defamatory and slanderous," before noting that she is thinking about taking legal action.

"I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning," McCain added.

While The View has yet to respond to McCain's comments, this isn't the first time McCain has clashed with her former co-hosts.

During her run on the show from 2017-2021, she famously came head-to-head with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, both of whom she would go on to call "mean."

.@TheView is an @ABC News program. I do not take it lightly when any news program suggests I engage in criminal behavior, especially as a former employee of ABC News. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023 @MeghanMcCain

Of her decision to leave the show at the time, McCain said in her 2022 memoir that she left The View because she found it "increasingly difficult" to be a voice for Republicans on the show during the Donald Trump administration, noting that it began to affect her self-esteem.

"It was as if I had become an avatar for everything they hated about the president," McCain wrote in Bad Republican.

She continued, "It felt like the co-hosts and staff only knew one Republican — me — and took out all their anger on me, even though I didn't even vote for Trump."

