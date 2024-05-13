Zendaya Reflects on Euphoria Pause, Says It's Been 'Tough' Not Working

Josh Olins for Vogue Australia

Zendaya is opening up about the status of Euphoria.

After it was recently announced the filming on season three of the hit Max series would be "paused," the Challengers star spoke to Vogue Australia about how she feels about the production delay.

"I'm a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time. Things are meant to be the way they're meant to be," Zendaya, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, shared. "I can't speed things up, slow things down."

While she's been busy with other projects, Zendaya hasn't been on a film set since December 2022 -- after the wrapping of films like Dune 2 and Challengers -- and the pause in production on Euphoria allowed the 27-year-old star to reflect.

"I haven't been working, honey. That's been really tough for me because I'm so used to it. That's all I know how to do, and it's all I've ever done," she said before diving into what this period of pause has taught her.

Zendaya continued, "Sometimes when you work so much, it becomes almost a distraction. Like you don't have to think about your life all that much because you're like, 'I'm just working, working, working.' So when you are in moments where you just have to do life ... then you’re like, 'Oh I really have to deal with all these feelings I have.' You know? So I'm trying to work through feelings that I think come of any person that's growing up, and having grown up in the public sphere."

The TV and film star previously spoke about the status of the show last month, reiterating that a lot of the production schedule is out of her control.

"I don't know. I am, I am, I am not in charge," she told Variety while at the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers.

As for whether Zendaya "wants" to revive her two-time Emmy-award winning character of Rue, she said "of course."

"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," Zendaya added. "But it's beyond me."

HBO released a statement in March announcing that it would be allowing its star-studded cast -- Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and more included -- to "pursue other opportunities" even as all parties "remain committed to making an exceptional third season."