Is Euphoria Season 3 Still Happening? Here's Everything Cast Members Have Said

Getty

"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," Zendaya says of returning to the HBO series.

Euphoria fans are getting restless waiting for Season 3 and the cast doesn't seem to be giving them very much hope.

Lead actor Zendaya is the most recent to speak on the subject, claiming she does not know when production for the third season will begin... If ever.

"I don't know. I am, I am, I am not in charge," she told Variety, stammering on her words at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Getty

However, as for whether Zendaya "wants" to revive her two-time Emmy-award winning character of Rue...

"Of course... If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," she said.

"But it's beyond me," she added, despite the actress also being an executive producer on the HBO hit series.

Getty

At the same premiere, Storm Reid says the cast is eager to be back on set, adding that if it's meant to be, they'll "hopefully" be back.

"We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back," she told E! News. "If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While at the GQ Global Creativity Awards in April, Hunter Schafer -- who plays Jules -- weighed in on the season's delay.

"I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now," Schafer told Variety. "Everyone's kind of blown up, and so with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I'm just excited to get back together once it's time and catch up and hang out."

One of those said careers is Sydney Sweeney, who has appeared in a slew of film roles since Euphoria, including Anyone But You -- where she also received her first two producing credits.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While chatting to Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz about the HBO series in March, he asked Sweeney if she was ever concerned about whether the show would be coming back.

She then suspiciously started drinking water, which Horowitz jokingly called her out on.

"Honestly, it's, like, as scary as talking about Marvel," Sweeney joked, referring to the franchise's desire to remain super secretive. "I said one thing, and it went everywhere."

She is seemingly referring to a separate conversation in March she had with Horowitz where she was explaining her work schedule for the next few months mentioning that between Anyone But You and Madame Web, she wasn’t taking much time off.

"I go into Euphoria," she added, which went viral, causing fans to believe production was happening sooner than they expected.