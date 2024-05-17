Diddy's Brutal Assault on Cassie Ventura Seen In 2016 Video, Aubrey O'Day & 50 Cent React

CNN

"The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine," O'Day posted after the footage was released by CNN.

Video of Diddy's assault of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 has been released by CNN.

The outlet dropped the footage on Friday, showing Ventura walking to the elevator of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City on March 5, 2016. Diddy, wearing only a towel, is then seen chasing after her down the hallway -- before hitting her, throwing her to the floor and kicking her repeatedly.

He then attempts to drag her away, before she's seen trying to make a call on the hotel phone. He then appears to throw a vase. This lines up with an account Cassie detailed in her now-settled lawsuit against Diddy, in which she claimed he threw them at her as she "ran to the elevator to escape."

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024 @CNN

Her lawsuit read, "In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye."

"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her," it continued. "He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."

At the time, Diddy released a statement via his lawyer saying he "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations." Just one day after Ventura filed the lawsuit back in November, she and Diddy settled, with both parties issuing a statement saying that they resolved the matter "amicably," per TMZ.

Despite their settlement, many people came forward with their own disturbing allegations against Diddy in the wake of Cassie's lawsuit -- which he's also denied -- and has become the focus of a federal investigation.

Though Cassie herself has not commented on the video, her lawyer told CNN, "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

A rep for Diddy hasn't yet commented on the video.

After the video was published by CNN, Aubrey O'Day -- who used to be signed to Bad Boy, worked with Diddy in the 2000s and has been speaking out about him for years -- reacted on X.

"the picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine," she wrote, before warning abuse survivors about the "disturbing" video. "And I'll remind you that i haven't spoken on my personal experience yet either," she added, before posting, "Prayers up for all his victims."

When one follower wrote, "This is a much bigger problem than I truly think we know," she added, "beyond bigger sadly." After another apologized for "not listening" to her "sooner," O'Day added, "let's focus on changing the system now so no one has enough power to bury or discredit voices."

She also retweeted posts reading, "@AubreyODay been trying to tell us about Diddy for YEARS smh" and "I can only imagine what Danity Kane and all the girls and men went through in Making The Band. Thoughts and prayers to you love."

50 Cent, who has had a long-standing rivalry with Diddy, also reposted the footage and wrote, "Now I'm sure puffy didn't do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

Also chiming in was Claudia Jordan, who wrote, "And some folks were really STILL defending this man and claiming Cassie was just 'money hungry.' Mind you this is what happened when she tried to leave him."

"Women need 50-11 witnesses, medical records and surveillance footage to kinda get believed -- but it’s still our fault for 'putting ourselves in these situations'. SMH!!!!!' she continued. "Also - STOP making excuses for people you like just cause they are rich or celebs!! People always call women that tell the truth about these monsters money grubbing whores and question THEIR motives and never those of the alleged abuser!"