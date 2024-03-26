50 Cent and Cassie React to Feds Raiding Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Homes

Getty

Social media blew up with reactions after Homeland Security raided Diddy's properties in LA and Miami.

50 Cent and Cassie are weighing in after federal agents raided two properties owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Following Monday's news that Homeland Security raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami, 50 Cent revealed thoughts on social media amid their longtime feud.

50 Cent shared a post on Instagram that featured a screenshot of Diddy's sons, Justin and King Combs, being handcuffed near his property in Beverly Hills, according to Page Six.

"S--t just got real 👀the Fed's in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs. 🤦," he captioned the since-deleted post.

The "In Da Club" rapper shared more thoughts in a second post, which has been taken down from Instagram but still appears on his X profile.

Alongside photos of federal agents outside of Diddy's Los Angeles home, 50 Cent wrote, "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don't come like that unless they got a case."

Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case. • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/xqqKVITWv6 — 50cent (@50cent) March 25, 2024 @50cent

Meanwhile, the attorney of Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, also issued a statement on the news, which came just four months after the 37-year-old singer accused the 54-year-old rapper of rape, human trafficking and abuse in an explosive lawsuit.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, told Page Six. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

Just one day after Cassie -- who had an on-again-off-again relationship with Diddy from 2007 to 2018 -- filed the lawsuit back in November, she and Diddy settled, with both parties issuing a statement saying that they resolved the matter "amicably," per TMZ at the time.

Despite their settlement, many people came forward with their own disturbing allegations against Diddy in the wake of Cassie's lawsuit.

On Monday, Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's properties in California and Florida, swarming his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Homeland Security is handling the investigation out of the Southern District of New York.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," HSI told the outlet in a statement. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

According to TMZ, the raids are part of a federal investigation in which Diddy is the target. The outlet said the probe is in connection to the allegations against the Bad Boy founder of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and soliciting and distributing illegal narcotics and firearms.

On Monday afternoon, TMZ shared the first footage of Diddy since federal agents raided his homes. He was spotted walking around the Customs office at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. While eyewitnesses told the outlet that he -- along with others in his group -- were stopped by Homeland Security, he was not detained. Sources also told TMZ that the record executive is currently not under arrest.

The next day, the outlet reported that Diddy's private jet landed in the Caribean on Monday night, but he was not on the plane.