Why Joy Behar Thinks Jennifer Lopez Should Keep Her 'Mouth Shut' Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

ABC/Getty

Joy Behar has some words of advice for Jennifer Lopez amid rumors she and Ben Affleck have split.

On Friday's episode of The View, the talk show host and her fellow panelists weighed in on reports there is trouble in paradise for J.Lo and Affleck -- and Behar said she suggests Lopez shouldn't say a word about her "love" for the actor.

"Not that we want to gossip about people. We don't, because we're talking about a friend of the show," Behar began, kicking off the discussion, and briefly explaining the rumors. "People are buzzing. That's all I have to say."

Sunny Hostin then jumped in, expressing that she believes the couple is "in love" and an example that "true love exists."

"This is how I feel. They are in love," she said. "The world's on fire. I just know it. What I don't like is, I know the world is on fire, but true love exists, it's still here. They love each other. Stop hating on true love because maybe you don't have it in your life."

Ana Navarro, meanwhile, compared Lopez -- who has been married four times, including her marriage to Affleck -- to Elizabeth Taylor, who was married eight times to seven men.

"Jennifer Lopez is like the Puerto Rican Liz Taylor," she said. "She's addicted to marriage, to love, to being part of a couple, to romance. She's wonderful for the marriage industry."

Navarro noted that Taylor remarried Richard Burton after they had previously divorced, adding that Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, are "young enough" that they can get together "a third time" if it doesn't work out.

Neither the singer or Oscar winner have yet to comment on the split speculation, and Behar said Lopez should stay quiet.

"When you go around shouting your love from the rooftops, it gets tricky when things don’t go well," she explained. "My advice is keep your mouth shut."

Behar said that she doesn't tell her husband, Steve Janowitz, that she loves him "in public," jokingly adding that she doesn't "say it in private either."

"Telling everybody how much you love each other and writing it on Instagram and on Facebook, and then you get a divorce and everybody says, 'Oh, you see!?'" she said.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 in a Las Vegas wedding, three years after rekindling their romance after splitting more than 20 years prior.

Earlier this week, rumors began swirling that the couple had called it quits, with TMZ reporting that Affleck has been living in a house in Brentwood recently, and had moved out of his and J.Lo's Beverly Hills mansion.

On Thursday, Lopez also reportedly "liked" an Instagram post that was shared by relationship coach Lenna Marsak about signs a relationship isn't healthy.

However, later that evening, Lopez and Affleck were photographed for the first time in over a month, with the pair both supporting the latter's son Fin in his school play.