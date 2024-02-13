Jennifer Lopez Speaks Out On Ayo Edebiri Referring To Her As 'One Long Scam'

J.Lo reveals Ayo came to her dressing room behind the scenes at SNL where the two hashed it out.

Jennifer Lopez is forgiving Ayo Edebiri for minimizing her accomplishments while appearing on a podcast in 2020.

Speaking to Variety for her profile with the publication, Lopez revealed how the pair addressed the viral comments that resurfaced just days before they appeared on Saturday Night Live together.

"She was mortified and very sweet. She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things," Lopez said of Edebiri.

"She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, 'I'm so f--king sorry, it was so awful of me.'" Lopez continued before adding that it's not the first time she has dealt with criticism. "It's funny. I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me."

It looks like the 54-year-old handled the drama with the utmost level of class, proving people can make mistakes and be forgiven.

Edebiri trash talked Lopez's career four years ago while appearing on a podcast called Scam Goddess. A podcast dedicated to uncovering "scams" in the public eye. The 28-year-old actress claimed on the podcast that she considers JLo's entire career to be "one long scam." Additionally, she speculated that the singer might use "ghost singers" for some of her most famous tracks.

"I think she thinks that she's still good, even though she's not singing for most of these songs," Edebiri said. "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'JLo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.' Like, 'J.Lo was busy.' Doing what? Not singing, obviously," The Bear actress said of Lopez.

The awkward moment was addressed on Saturday Night Live in a skit called 'Why'd You Say It?' which asks trolls why they leave mean comments on social media. Edebiri unexpectedly addressed her controversial comments about Jennifer Lopez when her character broke down understanding the effects of being irresponsible on social media or "run your mouth on a podcast and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid."