2nd Grade Teacher Brought Drugs to Class; Husband Found Unresponsive In School Parking Lot: Police

A Virginia teacher and her husband were both arrested last week -- after she allegedly brought "suspected narcotics" to school and they both appeared to be under the influence.
According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, a School Resource Officer at Spotswood Elementary School located 2nd grade teacher Candyce Leigh Carter, who "appeared to be under the influence of drugs" on May 16.
Per SSO, authorities discovered "suspected narcotics" in her classroom, before she was arrested for felony possession of schedule I/II narcotics, felony child endangerment, and felony child neglect or abuse. "No students reported injuries or exposure, but were checked by medical personnel out of abundance of caution and the classroom was professionally cleaned," added authorities.
Officers made another arrest on the school property that same day, after the teacher's husband, 34-year-old Kristopher Donald Carter, was found in a vehicle in the parking lot "under the influence of suspected narcotics requiring medical attention."
Per NBC Washington, Spotsylvania County Fire & Rescue was dispatched for an overdose; Kristopher was reportedly unresponsive and given Narcan twice. Also found in the vehicle was a 2-year-old child; the toddler was placed with social services.
Kristopher was arrested for felony child endangerment and felony child neglect or abuse.
Both Carters were locked up at Rappahannock Regional Jail, where Candyce is being held without bond while Kristopher's bond was set at $5,000.
"Spotsylvania County Public Schools takes all reports of alleged personnel misconduct very seriously and follows applicable district policies and procedures when responding to and investigating complaints," School Board Chair Lorita Daniels told FOX DC. "The district appreciates the quick action of our Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department. We will continue to work diligently to ensure all students and staff remain safe while in our schools."