2nd Grade Teacher Brought Drugs to Class; Husband Found Unresponsive In School Parking Lot: Police

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office

While the teacher allegedly "appeared under the influence," her husband was found in a vehicle in the school's parking lot -- in need of Narcan and with a 2-year-old child.

A Virginia teacher and her husband were both arrested last week -- after she allegedly brought "suspected narcotics" to school and they both appeared to be under the influence.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, a School Resource Officer at Spotswood Elementary School located 2nd grade teacher Candyce Leigh Carter, who "appeared to be under the influence of drugs" on May 16.

Per SSO, authorities discovered "suspected narcotics" in her classroom, before she was arrested for felony possession of schedule I/II narcotics, felony child endangerment, and felony child neglect or abuse. "No students reported injuries or exposure, but were checked by medical personnel out of abundance of caution and the classroom was professionally cleaned," added authorities.

Officers made another arrest on the school property that same day, after the teacher's husband, 34-year-old Kristopher Donald Carter, was found in a vehicle in the parking lot "under the influence of suspected narcotics requiring medical attention."

Per NBC Washington, Spotsylvania County Fire & Rescue was dispatched for an overdose; Kristopher was reportedly unresponsive and given Narcan twice. Also found in the vehicle was a 2-year-old child; the toddler was placed with social services.

Kristopher was arrested for felony child endangerment and felony child neglect or abuse.

Both Carters were locked up at Rappahannock Regional Jail, where Candyce is being held without bond while Kristopher's bond was set at $5,000.