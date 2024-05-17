Woman Says 'Arrest Me Now' After Cutting Off Lover's Penis: Police

Mesa County Sheriff's Office

Officers found "a severed penis in the trash can" and a naked, unresponsive man inside her hotel room; he was pronounced dead at the scene, before the suspect allegedly explained why she cut off his genitals.

A Colorado woman who allegedly copped to cutting off her lover's penis is facing murder charges.

According to an affidavit in support of warrantless arrest obtained by TooFab via the Grand Junction Police Department, 32-year-old Shenting Guo (pictured above) called authorities on May 14 saying she "believed her boyfriend was dead, but couldn't provide a reason why."

Dispatch said she was "hysterical" as they attempted to give her CPR instructions.

Responding officers walked into a pretty gruesome crime scene, with the docs stating they could "see a bed with a large amount of blood smeared on it," as well as an "upset" woman, and "a naked male laying on his back with his feet under the bed" who was unresponsive.

As they attempted CPR on the victim, the doc states officers "noticed the male's penis appeared to be cut off" and he had "apparent trauma in his genitalia." EMS also observed a "stab wound" on his leg, but "couldn't determine" if it was recent. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An officer who left the room to wash his hands was then approached by Guo in the laundry room of the hotel, notes the docs. It's there she allegedly began to speak with him about what happened.

According to police, the suspect told the officer "to arrest her now" and referred to the victim as her "boyfriend/fiancé/husband." She claimed the victim "wouldn't let" her sleep and said she stabbed him in the leg that morning. Guo was placed in handcuffs and read her Miranda Rights -- and while police said she requested to speak with a lawyer and they stopped asking her questions, they also claim the suspect "continued to volunteer statements" on her own. Among those statements: "something to the effect of she killed him and she cut off his penis."

Officers inside the hotel room, meanwhile, discovered a knife under the bed ... and the victim's "severed penis in the trash can" of the bathroom.

After Guo was transported to the police station, police say she waived her right to an attorney and spoke with another detective.

During that interview, per authorities, she said she thought the victim "got her pregnant again" and the two "argued over the issue of the child may not be his." As they argued, she said she "stabbed him in the leg" because she was "angry" the victim "questioned if the child was his." Guo allegedly said she "was not trying to kill him" and he "didn't appear to be in pain."

Cops say she told them she then went to the drug store and picked up some water, rubbing alcohol, ibuprofen and "greens," but forgot to get bandages. At one point, she said, the victim's "eyes went 'dull,'" he was "cold and said he may die." As for why she allegedly cut his penis off, authorities say she told them she did it "to see if [the victim] would wake up" and "even told him she was going to cut it off" beforehand, but he didn't respond.

Per the docs, she said she told her father that the victim "drank himself to death," but told her mother she stabbed him and cut of his genitals. Gup also allegedly said she used two different knives -- one for the stabbing, the other for his penis.

Police say Guo and the victim a shared a 3-year-old child and were "in an intimate relationship" for five years. She was later charged with murder in the second degree while in the heat of passion and domestic violence.

The report also notes that a hotel manager heard shouting coming from their hotel room in the early morning hours of May 14 -- including a man "yelling for help." When she approached the door, however, she said she "no longer heard yelling" and instead heard the pair talking. The manager said a male voice asked for paper towels; she added that she didn't attempt to make contact with the two "and eventually walked away."