Woman Charged In Husband's Death After Wendy's Parking Lot Fight Over Nintendo Switch

FOX 17

The wife was charged with moving violation causing death and, in an interview about the incident, detailed how her husband allegedly flew "off the handle," jumped on the car hood and later died ... following an argument over which console to order.

A woman in Michigan has officially been charged in her husband's death, following an alleged fight in a Wendy's parking lot over her decision to order a Nintendo Switch.

Vennice Leon, 44, was arraigned Monday on a charge of moving violation causing death, a misdemeanor, following the death of her husband Robert Baltazar Leon, 45, earlier this year. She was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to MLive.

The incident went down on March 25, outside a Wendy's in Holland, MI.

In an interview with FOX 17, Vennice claimed the two got into an argument inside their 2009 Dodge Charger, following a decision she made on which video game console to order for the family.

"He got really upset. I've never seen him fly off the handle like that ... I don't know why he got so angry," she told the outlet. "But then he started calling me names, and being very aggressive. He scared my daughter. She screamed at the top of her lungs, like scared cuz he was yelling at me. He slapped me and then he punched my arm. I told him, 'You know, I can cancel the order; I can order the PS5.'"

He then got out of the car, she said, before Vennice allegedly decided to get some distance between them.

"My daughter's screaming. She's like going, 'Mom, get me out of here; get me away from him, Mom. Save me,'" claimed Vennice. "So I pulled out of the parking spot, and I went to go forward."

At that point, she claimed, her husband then jumped onto the hood of the vehicle and "was holding on where the windshield wipers are" -- before he "slipped off and hit his head" while she made a turn. "That's what caused him to pass away. He had a brain bleed that was inoperable," she added.

She said the whole incident "happened too fast," adding that she would "never ever hurt him in a million years." As for why she didn't stop driving once he was on the hood, she claimed her daughter was "freaking out" and he was "trying to break the window on the driver's side door." She added, "I was scared, I've never seen him like that."