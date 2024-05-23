Lala Kent Got Into 'World War III' with 'Kentucky Muffin' Brittany Cartwright Over Babysitter

Bravo / Getty

Lala Kent says she got into "World War III" with her former Vanderpump Rules costar, Brittany Cartwright over a babysitter.

In a preview for the final episode of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion, Lala and her cast members weighed in on the news of Brittany and Jax Taylor's separation, and spoke about their friendships with The Valley stars.

This prompted Lala to share that she's feuding with Brittany.

After Tom Schwartz shared that he went on a trip to Kentucky with Jax, Lala chimed in, asking her costar, "Be honest. Was it Jax that was revving Brittany up that whole time that made it so that Brittany and I got into World War III?"

When asked for more "context," Lala -- who is pregnant with her second child -- replied, "Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal."

"She reached out to my mother and she was so f--king pocket," Lala added of her mom, Lisa Burningham.

The Bravo star then noted that people in Hollywood incorrectly use babysitter and nanny interchangeably when they're "very different things," before calling out Brittany.

"Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we're having a baby girl and say, 'Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?'" Lala said.

"First of all, you're in Kentucky with Cruz," she added, referring to Brittany and Jax's 3-year-old son. "And she said, 'I have Jax yelling at me.' And I said, 'Well, then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead.'"

After Andy Cohen -- who is dad to son Ben, 5, and daughter Lucy, 2, -- noted that he shares babysitters with other people, Lala again noted that "a nanny and a babysitter are very different things."

"Had it not been Brittany, my mom would have slapped this ho the next time she saw her," she joked. "My 63-year-old f--king mom is being questioned by Kentucky muffin. Are you joking?"

Lisa Vanderpump chimed in, sharing that "Kentucky muffin" is her "name" for Brittany.

Lala revealed during an Amazon Live in early April that she was expecting a baby girl, whom she conceived via a sperm donor. The 33-year-old also shares a 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, with ex Randall Emmett.