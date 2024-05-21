Tensions Flare Between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Over Pets, Assistants on Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Bravo

Ariana addresses calling her ex an "attempted dog murderer," he reveals a conversation that felt like a "f--king kick to the gut" -- before things go off the rails when James brings up Rachel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion continued on Tuesday night, with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's unique living conditions post-Scandoval sparking tension more than once.

Despite splitting after Tom's affair with Rachel Leviss was revealed to Ariana and the world at large, the exes continued to live together while figuring out their next steps. Though they were sharing space, they hardly interacted -- with most of their communications going through a mediator, like Tom's assistant Ann Maddox.

Speaking of Ann, at one point in the season, she put forward her own resume when Ariana asked whether she knew of any assistants looking for work. During the reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Madix why she felt Ann was "so eager to jump ship" from Tom to her.

"I think she was excited about wanting to work with and for other women. I think that was probably a bit part of it," she answered. "I think she had gotten to a point where she wanted something new."

Sandoval then admitted he felt "betrayed" by Ann, telling Cohen that for her "to do that on camera, that was a f--king kick to the gut." He added, "If you don't want to work for me, then fine, your wish is granted, go work somewhere else."

Madix calling her ex an "attempted dog murderer" for another incident at their home also came up during the reunion. During the season, Madix said she left a take-out container in her locked bedroom, before Tom let her dog Mya into the room and "locked" her in there for hours. The pooch got into the container and ate wooden skewers left inside, was rushed to the vet, had X-rays done, and racked up a $6,000 bill in the process.

Tom's side of the story: He had to enter the room to fix the air conditioner and "the door got left open," before Mya got in and "ate some weird stuff."

After Andy mentioned that it was a "little gross" for Madix to have to-go containers in her room, she defended herself by saying, "It's my space."

"I should have been consulted that someone would be going in my room. I was not aware of that," she then continued. "That's the only area I had in the house that was my own. I understand there's things that need to be done, that's my space, that's all I have."

Tom simply said he "had to go in there," saying he wasn't sure whether it was him or Ann who left the door ajar.

Cohen then asked about custody of the pets the two used to raise together, including dog Mya and cat Kitty.

"There was no discussions, it was just ruled she was taking it," Sandoval said, likely referring to Mya, who was adopted when they were together. Madix said she has custody of Kitty because she had her before she even moved to Los Angeles and knew Sandoval, before saying "Mya was purchased by me and all of that was in my name."

When Sandoval rolled his eyes over that statement, James Kennedy saw it as an opportunity to jump in and go off on him.

"You were fine when Raquel took Graham from me and you became his secret new daddy, getting your d--k wet for seven months," he exclaimed, referring to Leviss keeping her dog with James, after their split. After Leviss dropped the dog at a shelter for alleged behavioral issues, he was rehomed back to James ... and renamed Hippie.

"I wouldn't have said anything right now if you weren't rolling eyes thinking what [Ariana's] saying is not completely, 100% f--king accurate," Kennedy continued, before Tom threatened him, saying, "I'm keeping my mouth shut about things that I've heard. Get off your high horse."

The exchange ended with the two telling each other to "eat a d--k."

Elsewhere in the episode, Lala Kent also brought up Ariana's unique living situation in an argument about the boundaries Madix set up with her friends. Throughout the season, Ariana made it pretty clear she wouldn't be putting herself in situations where she had to see her ex -- and would be guarded with anyone who was still trying to be his friend after what he put her through.

The boundaries were similar to ones Lala set after her split from Randall Emmett, leaving some wondering why Kent, of all people, would have a hard time understanding where Madix was coming from.

"There's one giant difference. I have a child involved that I entered a custody battle," she said, as Scheana Shay also said there was "a lot more to the situation" with Randall, amid LA Times exposes and Hulu documentaries about his alleged behavior.

"My ex did not call Schwartz over because he likes to hang out with Tom Schwartz. There was a motive there and I was fighting for the well-being of my child. Unless you have a child and you've been in my situation, you will never understand it," Lala continued, while Katie Maloney said Ariana is "still allowed to have boundaries too."

"Here's where I'm confused. There's a boundary, but she's sleeping down the hall and has a new boyfriend. So it's very confusing," Lala continued. "I think I would have been given the side eye if I said, 'How dare you play pickleball with him' and then I'm sleeping at the house and living there and I've moved on and got a new boyfriend not 10 days later."

Ariana told Lala she was supportive of Kent's boundaries with Randall and only wanted the same in return. When Lala said she still didn't understand the situation, Ariana said she didn't have to understand it, she only needed to respect her wishes. "I think you've gotten my respect," Kent replied, as Madix told her, "The way you're talking right now is not very respectful, being like, 'I don't get it,' you're not being very respectful."

The conversation ended without any real resolution.