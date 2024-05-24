Wheel of Fortune Contestant Gives NSFW Answer in Hilarious On-Air Moment

X

"You've already made an impression on us," host Pat Sajak joked, while the internet went wild over the contestant's X-rated answer, with one user calling it "a wrong guess for the record books."

A Wheel of Fortune contestant is going viral after he gave an NSFW answer for his "Phrase" category guess -- and the moment not only hilariously stunned host Pat Sajak but is now being called one of the best guesses in the long-running game show's history.

Thursday's episode of Wheel of Fortune kicked off with the contestants being tasked with filling in the missing letters of the phrase: _ _ _ _ I_ T_E B_ _T.

One contestant named Tavaris, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, chimed in with a very surprising -- and X-rated guess.

"Right in the butt?" Tavaris answered, to which the audience and the other contestants laughed in shock.

However, Sajak kept his composure, replying to Tavaris, "No."

It's worth noting that there were only four letters in the first word, not five.

Shortly after, Blake guessed the correct answer of "This is the best!" and won $1,000.

"Yeah, that's it. I think!" Sajak said, to which Tavaris hilariously told the woman, "Much better answer."

And Sajak didn't let the moment slide. "How you doing Tavaris?" he asked, jokingly adding, "You've already made an impression on us."

"I apologize, but I was a little excited," Tavaris replied as the audience laughed.

"We'll figure out a way to handle that tastefully," Sajak said. "I have no idea what that'll be, but..."

People went wild for Tavaris' NSFW answer on social media, with many users taking to X, formerly Twitter, to weigh in on the funny on-air moment.

"The greatest wrong answer in 'Wheel of Fortune' history (and maybe game show history, period)," a user wrote.

"The guy who guessed 'Right in the Butt' on Wheel of Fortune has won more than any prize money could ever offer," a second person joked, while other cracked, "Dude thought he was playing Wheel of Fortune on HBO at 2am."

A former Wheel of Fortune champion -- who said they were at the taping of the episode -- wrote, "Well, Tavaris started today's Wheel of Fortune episode (#7999) off with a bang not even 60 seconds in! What a treat being in the audience for this along with 70 other past contestants. The crew implied it was going to be censored when it aired!"

The user added that another former contestant who was in the audience "laughed so hard he fell out of his seat into the aisle," writing that the audience "was still laughing so much after the fact that they had to reshoot Blake's interview."

Several people brought up that the episode aired only a couple of weeks before Sajak's final episode, which is reportedly set to air on Friday, June 7.

"Congratulations to Tavaris for being able to enthusiastically shout 'RIGHT IN THE BUTT' just days before Pat's retirement," a user wrote. "This is a wrong guess for the record books."

"What a send off for Pat Sajak, who retires as host of Wheel of Fortune next month," another said.

Check out the clip above, and see how more fans reacted in the posts, below!

Well, Tavaris started today's Wheel of Fortune episode (#7999) off with a bang not even 60 seconds in! What a treat being in the audience for this along with 70 other past contestants. The crew implied it was going to be censored when it aired! #WheelofFortune #RightInTheButt pic.twitter.com/ReDMVcMpjt — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) May 23, 2024 @WheelRob10

One guy, also a former contestant, was sitting two rows behind me in an aisle seat. He laughed so hard he fell out of his seat into the aisle. The audience was still laughing so much after the fact that they had to reshoot Blake's interview. #WheelofFortune #RightInTheButt — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) May 23, 2024 @WheelRob10

Congratulations to Tavaris for being able to enthusiastically shout "RIGHT IN THE BUTT" just days before Pat's retirement. This is a wrong guess for the record books. #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/G40XjHZT6d — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) May 23, 2024 @buzzerblog

The greatest wrong answer in “Wheel of Fortune” history (and maybe game show history, period) pic.twitter.com/lDhaBadjmv — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) May 24, 2024 @TrungTPhan

What a send off for Pat Sajak, who retires as host of Wheel of Fortune next month pic.twitter.com/h3DBd47Qbr — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 24, 2024 @consequence

Dude thought he was playing Wheel of Fortune on HBO at 2am pic.twitter.com/Vuee31dVfH — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) May 24, 2024 @SomeonesAnIdiot

This Wheel of Fortune contestant’s search history must be wild af 😳🤣

pic.twitter.com/hf8hbBh0IP — Jeff Ratcliffe (@JeffRatcliffe) May 24, 2024 @JeffRatcliffe

I may be an 83 year old man who watches Wheel of Fortune regularly, but moments like this are rare and make it all worth it.



pic.twitter.com/k157EQ7xo9 — Anthony DiPiero (@AnthonyDiPiero7) May 23, 2024 @AnthonyDiPiero7