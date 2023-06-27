Ryan Seacrest Announced as Pat Sajak's Wheel of Fortune Replacement

Getty

"This is truly a full circle moment for me," the television personality shared in a social media statement regarding the game show.

Wheel of Fortune has found Pat Sajak's successor following his retirement – with Ryan Seacrest taking over the syndicated game show beginning with the 2024-25 season.

This announcement comes two weeks after Sajak tweeted on June 12 that he was stepping away from the show, writing, "The time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride."

Following Sajak's departure, Sony Pictures Television confirmed Tuesday in a press release that Seacrest would be taking over, saying he's a host they're "ecstatic to have" going forward.

"Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future," said Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television at Sony Pictures.

The TV personality also celebrated the exciting news in an Instagram post of his own, sharing that he will also act as a consulting producer on the iconic game show.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the Legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Seacrest shared in the statement, celebrating co-host Vanna White as well.

"Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," he added. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Seacrest also reminisced on his first-time hosting in the statement, expressing his gratitude to Sony for the opportunity.

"Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me," he shared.

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," his statement concluded.