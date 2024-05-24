Woman Banned From Block Party For Being a 'Jerk' Confronts Her Neighbor

Getty Stock Image

After explaining the reason behind the ban, some agreed the woman's actions were "over the line of acceptable behavior" -- while others accused the neighbor of being "petty" and "entitled."

A woman has been singled out from attending a block party after being labeled a "jerk" by one of her neighbors.

In the story posted to the infamous AITA ("Am I the A--hole") forum on Reddit, the OP (a.k.a. the "original poster") explained why the woman in question was the only one who didn't score an invite for a block party she's organizing, sparking judgment on both sides from the internet.

Here's how it all played out.

The Original AITA Reddit Post

"I live in a little neighborhood, a lot of kids and grandmas. The community is pretty nice besides one person. A new women moved in by the hill in the fall. She is right next to the park where people hang out," the OP began in the forum.

"The problem is she is mental about her property. She has a very big area and there is no line from the park to where her property is. If your ball goes over she will come out a tell you to get off her property," they continued.

"The kids school bus stop is right there and like 40 kids get on in the morning. They all don’t fit on the sidewalk and will stand in the grass. She put [on] sprinklers and soaked all the kids before school. They were not messing things up," OP further claimed. "In the winter she yelled at a group of kids having a snowball fight and they went over the line. It has happened so many time ands it has happened when people were still technically in the park."

"I wish she would just put up a fence since it would actually show where it begins. So basically no one in the neighborhood is fond of her. The kids don’t like her, the parents don't, and even the old lady's [sic] find her to be destroying the peace," they continued, before getting to the situation in question.

"We are [supposed] it have a block party in about two weeks and I organize it. This year I got a petition to not include her. I also moved it so it would be on the other side of the park so no one would be anywhere near her property," they continued.

Here's where the situation turned ugly for OP.

"I sent out invites to all the homes besides hers. She came up to me and asked why she didn't get an invite. I told her because the neighborhood find her to be a jerk. She called me a jerk and I am morally conflicted," OP questioned.

They ended their post by clarifying that the party "comes out of the neighbors pockets" and isn't from an HOA or city funding.

How Reddit Reacted

The OP was met with an overwhelming response with over 1.2k people leaving their opinions on the situation at the time of writing. While the post earned an official "Not the A-hole" ruling, the responses were actually pretty divided.

Those who were on OP's side felt they should take matters even further with the neighbor especially due to her allegedly treatment of the children in their community.

"NTA. You told her the truth when asked. Soaking kids with sprinklers is over the line of acceptable behavior. You could talk to the school or city about that," one Redditor wrote.

While another noted an alternate approach to tackle the situation in calmer fashion.

"I'm going with NTA, but I would take a different approach. I would let her know the specific things she has done to alienate her community neighbors, and that those actions have made the neighbors not want to party with her. But still invite her, and let her know that she can apologize and begin to make changes to her behavior if she wants to be included," the level-headed commenter wrote.

In response to a similar comment, OP said, "Yes, plenty of people have tried that."

While another said the neighbor has no right to be shocked at the lack of invitation.

"NTA. If you're unpleasant and a jerk to your community, you can't be surprised when they don't invite you to the community block party. People are saying that everyone should stay out of her yard and yeah, sure. But installing sprinklers to spray a bunch of school students getting on the bus? That's just an AH move."

However, OP was also met with a ton criticism as well.

"YTA - you're mad that she doesn't want people trespassing on her property? That's pretty entitled behavior, don't you think? 'We don't like her because she doesn't want 40 kids in her yard at 6am' isn't a great position to hold," one commenter wrote.

"It's her property and she is entitled to keeping people out of it. Kids standing there everyday will ruin the grass. She doesn't need to and shouldn't have to put up a fence for people to respect her property," anther added, agreeing that the OP is the a--hole. "With that said, if it's a true block party that's in the street then YTA. If it's in your backyard/property then you can invite whoever you want," they insisted.

"YTA. So she constantly has to remind people to stop trespassing and somehow she's the bad guy?," another simply added, while someone else wrote, "What an entitled neighborhood of a-holes. YTA, stop making excuses for going on her property all the time."

"Your targeted exclusion of her is petty," read another comment.