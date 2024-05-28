Why Sunny Hostin Uses Writers Room for Sex Scenes, Joy Behar Asks if They're from 'Personal Experience'

ABC

After saying she's "still traumatized" from reading out sex scenes from Sunny Hostin's latest book on 'The View,' Joy Behar digs into just where her cohost comes up with those ideas.

If Sunny Hostin is too embarrassed about the sex scenes in her own book, she probably should have just skipped coming into work on The View Tuesday, because cohost Joy Behar had questions!

Joking that she's "still traumatized" from the show earlier this month where she read some of the scenes from Hostin's latest book, Summer on Highland Beach, live and on the air, Behar wanted to know where she got her ideas.

"The sexy parts of the book," she asked bluntly. "Did you write that out of personal experience?"

Hostin waited exactly zero seconds before replying no, before breaking down the perhaps surprising way she actually does come up with the particular scenes of smut ("if you're doing it right," per Behar) in her books.

"I have a writers' room of men and women, and we write them together because I'm a repressed Catholic," Hostin shared, suggesting that the group is made up of her friends. "I just can't write them."

"And I have all these sexual experiences -- who knew my friends were this sexy? -- and we get together, men and women, and we are looking at it through a female gaze, but they help me write the books," she added.

Despite Behar putting her on the spot, Hostin had nothing but praise for Behar's narration skills. Unfortunately for any fans hoping for a Behar-read audiobook version of Hostin's Summer on Highland Beach, the veteran cohost said she would never do it again.

The book is third in Hostin's Summer Beach series, with this one taking place in Highland Beach, Maryland, the oldest Black resort community founded as Frederick Douglass' summer home in the late 1800s.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Hostin explained the intention behind that choice, telling the outlet, "It’s really important to me. I feel like we don’t know a lot of our history."

"American history is so young, we haven’t been a country for that long. It’s a shame that a lot of young people just don’t know our history. Older people, too," she added. "There’s been this erasure of truly what American history is, which covers so many people, places and things."