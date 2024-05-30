Ex-Boyfriend of Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed Over 20 Times Charged with Attempted Murder

GoFundMe

As Allie Shehorn continues to fight through a difficult recovery process after she was stabbed more than 20 times, her ex-boyfriend, actor Nick Pasqual, is facing multiple charges for the brutal attack.

Allie Shehorn, 35, a successful Hollywood makeup artist, was attacked and stabbed multiple times in her home on the morning of Thursday, May 23.

She had recently taken out a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, actor Nick Pasqual, per a GoFundMe page set up for her. Six days later, Pasqual, 34, was picked up on Wednesday, May 29 and has been charged for the attack, as reported by People.

Pasqual is facing multiple charges for the incident, which left Shehorn with more than 20 stab wounds. She was hospitalized in critical condition. An arrest warrant was issued a day after the attack.

The actor has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with the person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent.

After the brutal attack in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles, Pasqual allegedly fled the scene of the crime. He was later picked up and detained in Sierra Blanca, Texas where he may have been attempting to flee the country. According to Los Angeles' KABC-TV, Pasqual was found at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.

He will be extradited back to Los Angeles County to face charges. He's facing a possible life sentence in state prison if convicted. Pasqual is an actor who recently appeared in Netflix's Rebel Moon, which is where he met Shehorn, who was working as a makeup artist on the film.

"This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence," said Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón in a press release. "We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

The GoFundMe set up to help cover Shehorn's medical costs has so far raised nearly $94,000, as of this writing, closing in on its goal of $100,000.

"Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie," wrote one of the GuFundMe's organizers. "The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs."

Updates to the page detail that Shehorn has undergone multiple surgeries, but is recovering and has been moved out of the ICU. Pictures show her taking her first steps as part of the recovery process, which will be "will be a long road of physical and occupational therapy ahead," per her doctors.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," said Gascón. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her."