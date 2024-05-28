'When Calls the Heart' Star Mamie Laverock on Life Support After Five-Story Fall

GoFundMe

When Calls the Heart costars send well-wishes to 19-year-old Mamie Laverock, on life support after she "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories," per her parents.

When Calls the Heart cast members, Hallmark stars, and fans are sharing their well-wishes, love and support for 19-year-old Mamie Laverock after a five-story fall has left the actress on life support.

The fall occurred on May 26, two weeks after Laverock experienced a medical emergency as was first taken to the hospital. Parents Rob and Nicole Compton did not specify the emergency, but hinted at its severity on a GoFundMe page set up for her, writing that Nicole managed "to get there in time to save her life."

At the time, she was transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, per the parents, where she was expected to stay "upwards of a month or more." They also stated that "her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

This was all before the fall, which came to the GoFundMe page in the form of an update. The parents wrote that after two weeks of "extensive treatment," their daughter "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

As a result of the fall, the family reports that Laverock endured "life-threatening injuries" and has already "undergone multiple extensive surgeries." She remains on life support, according to the fundraiser.

Laverock has been a part of the Hallmark family for ten years now, having first portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan in the first two seasons of the show. She returned for Season 10 in 2023, with her character now a nursing student.

Hallmark Media said in a statement received by People, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time

When Calls the Heart series lead Erin Krakow was among those sending their well-wishes, and sharing the family's GoFundMe page. "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too," she captioned her Instagram share.

Johanna Newmarch, who portrays Laverock's onscreen mother Molly, also encouraged fans to support, posting to X/Twitter, "I love this family, my heart. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this 🙏❤️."

Other messages of support came from costars Loretta Walsh, who shared the fundraiser on Instagram and wrote, "Please donate and share if you can. Mamie and her family need our support," as wel as Andrea Brooks, who posted to X/Twitter, "This is heartbreaking news for the entire WCTH family. We love you Mamie 🙏."

"My family and I are thinking of Mamie ad her family💔," wrote Christina Michael Cooper on X/Twitter, while Kadence Roach posted to Instagram, "My heart breaks for Mamie and her family, I’ve donated, if you have the means to do so I hope you can support."

Gracyn Shinyei and Ava Grace Cooper posted to their Instagram stories on Monday, per Us Weekly, with Shinyei writing, "My family sends all of our love💔💔," while Cooper added, "Sending love to Mamie and family💔."