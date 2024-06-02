All The Biggest Stars Who Have Played Romeo & Juliet

Everett Collection

Romeo and Juliet has become one of Shakespeare’s most iconic works, getting adapted for both film and stage numerous times throughout the years. Among these notable remakes of the play, some major stars have taken on the leading roles of the infamous star-crossed lovers. With two stage versions of Romeo and Juliet currently in the works, take a look back at all the stars who have stepped into the roles.

Read on to find out which stars have taken on Shakespeare…

1. Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler

It was just revealed that Rachel Zegler will be starring opposite Kit Connor in a Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet. The pair will both be making their Broadway debut in the limited engagement show which is set to give the famous Shakespearean story a modern twist.

While not much is known about the production, following the announcement, Rachel joked that she was “personally feeling very chill” about the whole thing.

2. Tom Holland & Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

In early 2024, it was announced that Tom Holland would be playing Romeo in a West End production of Romeo & Juliet alongside his co-star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. Unfortunately, the casting was met with much criticism, making Francesca the target of a “barrage of deplorable racial abuse.” As the hateful comments continued to pour in, fans demanded that Tom make a statement in support of Francesca.

While the production company behind the play, The Jamie Lloyd Company, have since condemned the online harassment, Tom has not yet spoken out about the situation.

After it opened, the show was hit with negative reviews, specifically for Holland's performance.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio & Claire Danes

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes were catapulted into stardom after appearing in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation of Romeo + Juliet. Updated for modern times, the movie was filmed in Mexico and featured guns instead of swords and cars instead of horses.

“It was set in modern times, but we were very true to the story and we didn’t ever divert from Shakespeare’s format,” Claire told the Hollywood Foreign Press at the time.

She continued, “But I didn’t feel that there was much of a difference, because the characters still had the same feelings, Juliet was feeling alone and scared of growing up, needing love from Romeo. We had all these emotions that are a part of human nature and that we will all experience no matter what time we’re living in. That’s why Shakespeare has lasted for so long, because people are still getting something out of his stories and they still make sense to them.”

4. Douglas Booth & Hailee Steinfeld

In 2013, Douglas Booth and Hailee Steinfeld starred in an adaptation of Romeo & Juliet. At the time, Hailee was just a few years older than Juliet Capulet’s actual age in the play -- 13. Looking back, Hailee says it helped her better relate to the character.

“What I love so much about Juliet is how youthful she is and how innocent she is. It was really interesting, exploring her emotions myself, at that age. I definitely explored a side of vulnerability and innocence that I had never really done before, so that was really fun and interesting,” she told Collider.

She continued, “Another thing is that she is very strong and independent. What is so beautiful about the story is that she doesn’t really know what she wants until she doesn’t have it, which is like most of us, in some situations. You really see her fight for what she loves. She does what she can to get to what she wants.”

5. Orlando Bloom & Condola Rashad

That same year, Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad starred in a Broadway revival of Romeo and Juliet. While the play was set in modern times, including a motorcycle riding Romeo, it still utilized Shakespeare’s play dialogue. Orlando said taking part in the three month production was one of the highlights of his career.

“It’s 2013 and William Shakespeare is back on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet after 36 years. To be a part of that is beyond an honor and a privilege. It's truly something that I will treasure and will be the wind beneath my wings for the rest of my days. It’s really an amazing experience,” Orlando shared at the time.

6. Leslie Howard & Norma Shearer

In 1936, Leslie Howard and Norma Shearer brought Romeo and Juliet to the big screen in an early adaptation of the Shakespeare play. Producer Irving Thalberg pushed for the film to be made for years before it actually went into production and after a successful run on Broadway, MGM finally agreed. Irving, who died on the night of the premiere, said that he aimed “to make the production what Shakespeare would have wanted had he possessed the facilities of cinema.”

7. Leonard Whiting & Olivia Hussey

Almost 20 years later, Romeo and Juliet was adapted once again in 1954, this time starring Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey -- marking her only big screen role. The film shot almost entirely in Italy and was highly regarded at the Venice Film Fest. It was even nominated for several BAFTA Awards.

8. Laurence Harvey & Susan Shentall