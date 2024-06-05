Brittany Cartwright Says She and Jax Are 'Still Separated,' Allowed to 'Test the Waters' with Other People

Bravo

The Valley star opens up about her relationship with her husband following show's explosive finale, as well as photos of him out with another woman.

Brittany Cartwright is explaining the terms of her separation from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

In an E! News interview alongside her co-stars from The Valley, Michelle and Janet, Cartwright opened up about her where her tumultuous relationship with Taylor stands today following the show's explosive season one finale.

During the episode, which aired last night on Bravo, Brittany moved out of the couple's home with their son Cruz -- calling out Jax for nasty remarks he allegedly said about her, as well as his reluctance to see a therapist.

"I mean, we're definitely still separated," Cartwright told E!, after reporters wondered their current status following the episode, as well as photos of Taylor out with another woman. "We've said going into this that we could test the waters with other people if we wanted to," Brittany also confirmed.

Cartwright, who was not wearing her wedding ring during the interview, said she knows the decision to see other people "seems weird and might be crazy to a lot of people" -- adding it's been "hurtful to see things and have to go through this stuff so publicly," without getting specific.

"I was pushed to this decision," she added, saying it was "absolutely necessary" to separate. She also told E! she wants Jax to "focus on his mental health," adding that while she was right he wouldn't see a therapist, he's currently "working on himself in different ways."

Her comments come after Taylor previously stated on the duo's When Reality Hits podcast that seeing other people was on the table for the pair, but he stressed that he is not dating anyone despite speculation of a brewing romance with model and internet personality, Paige Woolen.

The interview was published following the season finale of The Valley, which saw Brittany call out Jax for his alleged behavior.

"There's been a lot of things I've taken back Jax for," Cartwright stated in a confessional, adding that their marriage became "too toxic of a situation." She claimed, "I've been cheated on, I've been disrespected. I've been humiliated" -- and said she moved into an Airbnb with their son, Cruz, because Jax refused to leave the house.

"I have been through a lot of pain in this relationship. It's been very public, the pain I've had to deal with. I can't deal with it anymore," she added.