Jax Taylor Says He and Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright Are 'Open' to Dating Others Amid Separation

Jax Taylor is clarifying some of the rules around his and Brittany Cartwright's separation.

While appearing on the pair's podcast, When Reality Hits, The Valley star revealed that they are open to dating other people while they figure out the future of their relationship.

"I am not -- I repeat not -- dating anybody," Taylor maintained before addressing rumors that he was dating Paige Woolen after being spotted out with the model. "I was seen out with someone and it was strictly lunch. Obviously, Brittany and I are separated and have been for a long time."

"What we are going through right now is tough. Marriage is not easy," he continued. "We are trying to figure out a lot of different things: therapy, separation, and maybe, possibly, dating other people. We are trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road -- if that would be the case."

While Taylor said that both he and Cartwright are in agreement about dating other people, there are some ground rules when it comes to exploring other relationships outside of their marriage.

"Part of taking some time apart means exploring other people. All marriages are different, but this is what is good for our marriage," Taylor explained. "This is something we talked about and we are on the same page. We have a couple of rules with it, but this is what we are exploring."

"That is not to say Brittany isn't doing what she’s doing. I know it's not out there what she is doing, but she's doing her own thing, too," he added before reiterating that he is not currently dating anyone.

"I am not dating anybody -- nor do I plan on dating anybody," Taylor stressed. "I don’t know if I am ready to start the dating thing again. I don't think I am. We are just hanging out right now with whoever. I know Brittany is probably doing her own thing too. We are in agreement about it."

While Cartwright, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, hasn't spoken publicly about dating other people, she has thrown the word divorce around, revealing in the latest episode of the couple's Vanderpump Rules spinoff series that it's something she's had to confront after facing problems in their marriage.

"I've asked Jax to do the smallest things to help our marriage, like therapy or just being nice to me," Cartwright said in a confessional. "And he's still not doing it. I'm definitely feeling like we might not be together forever."

"It's very scary because I never ever thought I would feel this way," she went on to say.

Though the show was filmed last summer, Cartwright and Taylor officially announced they were "taking time apart" in February of this year, after four years of marriage and just weeks before the show's Bravo premiere.

"Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," Cartwright revealed on their joint podcast.