Levi Wright's Mom Sends Message to Anyone Who 'Judges Me or Has Hurtful Words,' Details Son's Fatal Accident

"As he drove off, I ran back in the house. That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life," says rodeo star Spencer Wright's wife Kallie, after their son rode his toy tractor into a river.

Levi Wright's mom, Kallie says she will "lose sleep over" her son's death "for eternity."

In a deeply emotional post to Facebook, Wright who shares Levi with rodeo star Spencer Wright broke her silence for the first time since the death of their three-year-old. Levi died on June 2 after being taken off of life support; the toddler was hospitalized after he drove his toy tractor into a Utah river last month.

"I'm writing this at 3 am, because per usual my mind is running wild," she began.

"I'd like to share something vulnerable and hard. Unless you've been to my place it's hard to paint a picture of how something like this can happen. There is a creek that runs through our 24 acre property and separates our house from Grandma and Grandpa's, through that creek is a road made of concrete. It's how we've gotten to their house safely most days as sometimes our dirt road is a nascar raceway."

"My kids have rode their bikes, driven their ride on toys & even walked this way a million times," she added alongside a video of her family safely crossing the creek on horseback. "Water only runs through for a short time during the year and can change over night."

The 31-year-old mother-of-three further explained that Levi riding his tractor wasn't "anything he hasn't done before." However, on this day, the "water was at its peak," with the current strong enough to "push his tractor off the road."

She recalled the moment Levi asked her if he could ride his tractor and she remembered warning him not to "drive through the creek" as "grandma wasn't home", asking him to only drive around the house.

"As he drove off, I ran back in the house," Wright wrote. "That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

"In that moment he was my responsibility alone. Whether I went back to check on my sleeping baby, swap the laundry, wash a bottle or put away lunch, I honestly don't know. Whatever it was, wasn't more important than following him that day," she added.

While Wright says she "will sleep over this for eternity" she also defended her ability as a mother, telling critics she knows "3 things to be true."

"1. I am not a perfect mom but I am a good mom. 2. My little boy loved me with all he had. 3. Never say never because it only takes seconds and it can happen to you too. I pray anyone who judges me or has hurtful words to say never finds themself on the receiving end of a nightmare like this," she wrote before concluding her post with two passages from the Bible.

Following the incident, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on May 21 stating a "reporting party had lost visual contact with the child" -- Levi -- and agencies responded to the scene. The child was "quickly located" and "life saving measures" were taken before he was transferred to a nearby hospital.

The Wright family was uncertain whether their son would make a full recovery and gave frequent updates about his condition via social media.