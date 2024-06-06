Trista Sutter Shares New Update Following Husband Ryan's Cryptic Posts: 'Life Is Crazy'

Getty

"It felt good to be missed and to be cared for," she shared, before opening up about how things are between her and Ryan.

Trista Sutter has an update for fans regarding her whereabouts... well, sort of.

Sutter was a guest on the Almost Famous podcast with fellow Bachelor Nation alums, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, where she shared some insight on why she didn't spend Mother's Day with husband, Ryan Sutter and their kids.

"I will share it as soon as I possibly can but, yeah, life is crazy right now," Sutter said Wednesday. "It's summertime right now with two teenagers who need to get jobs and get ready for their junior and sophomore years."

Trista's comments come after a handful of cryptic posts from Ryan, in which he said he "missed" his wife and revealed that he and their kids, son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 14, would be spending Mother's Day without her.

"I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman," Ryan captioned a black and white photo of his wife in May. "She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her anymore or any more fondly. But I guess we're gonna find out. … I miss her already."

While Ryan didn't specify where Trista was, concerned fans took to the comments with their speculation, something Trista said was a little baffling.

"It felt good to be missed and to be cared for," she said Wednesday. "But at the same time, people, gosh, make a lot of assumptions from one little thing."

Trista explained that some of the comments were surprising to read, telling Ben and Ashley that when she and Ryan post on social media, "99 percent" of their followers have positive things to say or just "don't care" about their daily lives.

"He was posting like he always does and shouting it from the rooftops that he loves me essentially," Trista said in defense from her husband.

While she didn't share where she was, Trista did share that everything is all good between her and Ryan and that the pair actually just came back from a relaxing family vacation to Mexico. "Moral of the story: life is good," she maintained. "Ryan and I are very happy."

Trista first broke her silence on her absence last month, taking to Instagram to share photos from their family vacation and address speculation and concern about her marriage and absence after Ryan's posts raised questions among fans.

"Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣," Trista began in the post's lengthy caption.

"In all seriousness, for those concerned, I'm safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰. For those who'd rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that. 🙃," she continued.

"An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands," she added.

The 51-year-old went on to explain her husband's reaction, and shared how his posts ultimately were what she "needed."

"My stoic husband who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels," Trista said. "We look at Instagram like a digital diary. Most of the time, the world doesn't pay too much attention."

"This time, he couldn't say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his 'cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic' pictures and captions," she wrote. "To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self doubt and fear…and that's all that matters. He doesn't owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share. 💯."

Trista ended her post by alluding that there is more to the story, but she's not sharing more at the moment.