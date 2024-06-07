4'9" Woman Snaps at Sister-In-Law for Repeated 'Sexy Baby' Comments

Getty Stock Image

The woman said the comments made her "feel bad for being small," while the sister-in-law argued she was opening herself up to "judgment" because of her outfits and needed to "grow the f--k up."

A woman took to the internet to ask whether she was in the wrong for going off on her sister-in-law, after her repeated comments about her height and outfits.

The story, posted to Reddit's anonymous "Am I the A-Hole" forum, comes from a short in stature 27-year-old whose brother's wife has apparently weaponized a viral 30 Rock joke against her, repeatedly, despite her protests.

While OP (a.k.a. the "original poster") was told to "grow the f--k up" by her SIL, the internet had her back.

The Original AITA Post on Reddit

AITA for calling out my SIL in front of everyone when she wouldn’t stop making comments about me trying to be a "sexy baby"

Starting out by telling the audience she's "a very short woman," coming in at 4'9" and under 100-pounds, OP said she didn't want it to sound like she was complaining about being small. Instead, she explained she took issue with "a lot of people out there (esp. other women) who will not take us seriously, are judgmental, make snide comments, assume attraction to us is nefarious, etc."

"A lot of comments that imply we’re not real women etc," she added.

OP said she usually lets some the comments roll off her back, but "there's a new one that's picked up momentum that I guess stems from a TV show where a girl is putting on a childish act and she says 'I'm a very sexy baby' in a cutesy voice." The show she's referring to, presumably, is 30 Rock, where guest star Cristin Milioti put on a "sexy baby" persona. The phrase was re-popularized recently thanks to Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero."

"My SIL Cassie has picked this up and has been using this 'against me,'" claimed OP. "I can't wear a cute outfit without her coming down on me and chiding me for 'buying into the whole sexy baby thing' when I am JUST WEARING AN OUTFIT. I'm just trying to be ME. God forbid I wear a shorter skirt or bows or anything I think is cute."

"It's like I’m not allowed to wear cute or sexy things because I'm petite so I'm automatically seen as trying to be a 'sexy baby' when I'm not.," she continued. "I've asked Cassie to stop or drop it and she maintains that I'm the one opening myself up to judgment and I should dress my age."

Things "came to a head" between the pair after the two both went swimming at another family member's pool, where, once again, Cassie starting the "Sexy baby" mockery after seeing her one-piece halter-top swimsuit.

"I raised my voice and said, "That's a really weird thing to keep saying. What is your problem with me? Why do you keep bringing up that I'm small?" said OP, who claimed her SIL then "started to turn red and she yelled back again that I'm the one that's choosing to walk around looking like the 'sexy baby.'"

"She yelled back that I should 'dress like a grown adult' and to stop trying to cause a scene in front of everyone," OP continued, adding that her SIL then "came down on me for calling her out" later in the day.

"I told her to stop trying to make me feel bad for being small, that I didn't choose this body. She rolled her eyes and told me to grow the f--k up, and that 'trying to start shit' with her is even more proof," said the woman, who said the behavior is starting to make her not want to be around her family much anymore after already getting "this s--t from women at work, at the gym, basically anywhere."

"AITA for calling her out? Or even for just ... idk, existing in my own body?" she concluded.

In an update to her post, she also responded to a few commenters by explaining her brother "doesn't care" about the drama and he'll "always take her side." She added that her other family members are "very hands off" ... and said that Cassie "isn't fat, she's just average height."

How Reddit Reacted

Not surprisingly, almost everyone on Reddit took OP's side, with more than 1.2K comments -- most of which were backing her up completely. The post also earned an official Not the A-Hole label by voters.

"NTA. Your SIL does seem obsessed with calling you out for, checking notes ... wearing clothes. This is not 'sexy' clothing. It's just small, because, well, you're petite," read the most popular response. "Enlist your brother in talking to her about this. Let her know that it needs to stop NOW. It's sizeist, you've asked her stop, and she hasn't. It's time to establish firm boundaries and enforce them."

"This woman is flat out body shaming you," wrote another supporter. "This woman is a bully who thought she could mock you with impunity and pass it off as friendly teasing. Clearly she didn't expect you to call her out on it."

Another person asked for more context about OP's outfits, wondering if she wears clothing made for adults or garments designed for children. "Mostly clothes made for adults, but occasionally some basics like plain tees are cheaper and fit better from the girls section," OP responded.

As for how she should handle the situation going forward, Reddit had some ideas.

"I'd ask her why she thinks babies are sexy," suggested one person, while someone else recommended, "Next time it happens, loudly tell her that her finding you and babies sexy makes you very uncomfortable and please stop telling you that she finds babies sexy."