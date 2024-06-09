'Bogeyman' Burglar Jailed After Found Under Young Boy's Bed Wearing Only the Child's Undearwear

Getty / Kent Police

The traumatized family thought Ahmad Hassan had left their house after finding it ransacked -- only for one of the sons to find him hinder under the bed, wearing only a pair of the boy's underwear.

A 28 year old man has been jailed following a terrifying incident for a family following trick-or-treating. Two boys and their mother retuned to their home to find it ransacked as if from a burglary -- but things would only get worse from there.

According to the prosecutor, Alex Matthews, at Canterbury Crown Court in the UK, the family returned home at 9pm on Halloween to find windows and doors opened, toys strewn about, wet clothes in the hallway and personal items disturbed.

The mother admitted she may have left a door open and the family could find nothing stolen, according to Kent Online, so the court accepted that there was no forced entry into the home.

Thinking the worst over, one of the boys was "mortified" to discover the burglar still in the home, under his bed and completely nude except for a pair of the boy's own orange underwear.

By the time police arrived, the intruder had relocated to another bedroom and was lying on the floor in a starfish position, still wearing only the child's underwear.

28-year-old Ahmad Hassan denied the burglary and gave no evidence at trial, but was found guilty after just 40 minutes by the jury. At his trial, a police officer described him as the "Bogeyman."

The judge told Hassan she could not "begin to imagine" how the young victim must have felt upon seeing him. The prosecution said that when arrested, he "was clearly under the influence of drink or drugs."

"This is, perhaps, a more unusual case in that he was found on the scene, made no attempt to escape, was asleep on the floor and plainly under the influence, which may be an explanation why he entered the premises and remained as he did," said Hassan's defense attorney, Alexa Le Moine.

He was reportedly homeless at the time of his arrest, with no address on file, and it is believed he changed into the boy's underwear because his own clothes were wet.

In her victim impact statement, the boy's mother said, "My children are mortified. One will live constantly thinking someone is in the house. He didn't want to go back to his bedroom without me."

As for her other son, the mother said he "threw up as a result of the fear he has been put through," while she admitted that though she knows "the house is now safe ... I'm scared to go home."

Hassan was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail and a 10-year-restraining order. Recorder Christine Wilson saying the family has endured significant psychological harm.