It's Official: Practical Magic Sequel In the Works at Warner Bros.

Getty

The iconic 90s movie is getting a sequel 26 years later.

It has been more than two decades since Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman graced our screens as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in the cult classic Practical Magic, but a sequel is officially on the way.

Warner Bros. got fans excited about a sequel early in the day on Sunday, teasing an announcement would be coming at midnight Monday. When midnight came, however, there wasn't an announcement ... just more teases.

At the witching hour, they began posting throwback clips, with iconic movie lines such as: "Always throw spilt salt over your left shoulder…" and "Once you hear the deathwatch beetle, it’s too late." The posts also reminded viewers they could own the originaly movie digitally and stream it on MAX.

While some disappointed fans initially believed their wish for sequel would not be granted, 10 hours and five additional TikTok posts later, a sequel announcement finally came.

The film's memorable "midnight margaritas" scene was posted, along with the caption, "Me & the girls finding out that Practical Magic 2 is happening."

According to Variety, both Bullock and Kidman are in negotiations to return and are expected to produce the film with Denise Di Novi, who produced the original.

The first film, directed by Griffin Dunne, was an adaptation of Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name. The story revolved around two orphaned sisters from a bloodline of witches tackling romance while dealing with a family curse, where any man who fell in love with them succumbed to a premature death.

Despite the plot details of this new installment being unknown, Akiva Goldsman, one of the original screenplay writers, is also returning to write this story.

No other details are known at this time, but Hoffman made it known in a 2021 interview that the producer of Practical Magic also has the rights to books two and three: The Rules of Magic and Magic Lessons.