Nicole Kidman Teases Big Little Lies Season 3 Update: 'We've Got a Timeline'

The fate of the beloved HBO series was up in the air following the death of the show's filmmaker and director, Jean-Marc Vallée, in December 2021.

Nicole Kidman is giving fans some insight into the future of Big Little Lies.

Kidman spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new drama series, Expats, in New York City Sunday, where she said there's a "timeline" in place for season three.

"We are always cooking things up!" Kidman said of her and co-star, Reese Witherspoon, who helped bring the show to life.

But it's more than just talk, Kidman said there's a plan in place now to get production going on a third season of the acclaimed series.

"We've got a timeline for it now," she revealed.

Kidman said that the cast and crew have let things "find their way" in the years since the show's epic season two finale, but noted that there's no better time than now to bring Big Little Lies back.

The show's future was uncertain after the death of filmmaker and director, Jean-Marc Vallée, who tragically passed in December 2021, but after taking some time to reflect, Kidman and the rest of the cast determined that a path froward is possible.

"We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc," Kidman added. "That made us go, 'Can we move forward?' But Reese and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can."

Following a group of women and their tumultuous families who become embroiled in a murder investigation, the series -- which stars Kidman, Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgård, Kathryn Newton, Meryl Streep, and many more -- earned eight Emmys over its two season run from 2017 to 2019.

Witherspoon, who previously teased the fate of the show, told Variety at the Golden Globes earlier this month, "We are working on it. Nic and I have been working on it a lot."

The news is welcomed from fans of the series who, until now, had not gotten any confirmation that the show would see the light of day again.