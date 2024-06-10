John Goodman Reveals Why He 'Practically Had a Nervous Breakdown'

Getty

John Goodman has opened up about the mental health challenges he has faced over his long career in film and television.

While appearing on the SmartLess podcast, the 71-year-old actor told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes about how he had to push himself to slow down to avoid using his intense work ethic to cover up his anxiety.

"I overcompensated by working way too hard. I've just kind of come out of that in the last year or so," Goodman explained. "And there's so much to learn."

"It's much different now. I feel like I’m still learning," he told the hosts. "The last couple of years have been goofy for me because I've been trying to be good — and it doesn't work that way.”

He went on to reveal that the journey has not been easy, adding that he realized he needed to break out of his patterns after "practically having a nervous breakdown."

"It was bad with everything. It just purged out of me when I went to the therapist one day. And then for the rest of the day it was horrible. Nothing worked," he said.

However, Goodman said he's since found himself a good place again, which in turn helps his performance as an actor.

"You've got to be relaxed when you do stuff. And open and listen," he shared.