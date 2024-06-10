Ryan Reynolds Surprises View Hosts in Audience, Shares Sweet Reason He Was There

ABC

Talk about a surprise guest!

Ryan Reynolds threw the hosts of The View for a loop when he was seen sitting in the audience during Monday's show.

"You never know what’s going on here at The View," moderator Whoopi Goldberg said about midway through the show, before informing viewers at home that the Reynolds was amongst the crowd. "You know, sometimes, you look up and you're like, 'Oh, this is really great.' And then you look over and you go 'Oh, snap! There's Ryan Reynolds!'"

The camera panned over to reveal none other than the Deadpool star sitting front row alongside his mom.

While some suspected it was a stunt for the film or one his many ventures, Reynolds was actually checking something off his mother's bucket list, revealing to the panel that his mom happened to be in town and really wanted to catch a taping of The View.

"By the way, this is way less stressful than up there," Reynolds joked when asked about his surprise appearance. "My mom is here visiting her grandkids, and yesterday she said, 'It's my dream to go to The View. First off, I try to do what she says, because you don't know what she's capable of. Just unspeakable violence, my whole life."

Reynolds then shared that he called the show before coming in, telling them, "I'm Blake's husband," referring to wife Blake Lively.

Mama Reynolds, meanwhile, revealed that she's an avid watcher of the show, telling the hosts that she watches daily and that, even though she was sitting in the audience, she had the episode recording at home.

"You're welcome any time Mama Reynolds. You as well," Alyssa Farah Griffin said, gesturing to the IF actor. Griffin also took the moment to urge Lively to make an appearance on the show, adding, "Tell Blake to come on!"

Reynolds and his mom also served as a surprise for one of the show's guests -- comedian Jo Koy -- who yelled out, "Oh my God," when he came out and caught a glimpse of the actor, before revealing that the excitement was actually more for his mom.

"I know her!" Koy quipped after noticing Mama Reynolds was also in attendance.