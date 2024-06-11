Mama June Doesn't 'Give a F--k' About Spending $30K of Alana's Money: 'Take Me to Court!'

"The point of the matter is that you're a piece of s--t mama and took somebody's f--king money," Alana's sister says; while June fiercely defends her decision to take her daughter's money, her husband strongly disagrees.

Mama June Shannon's money battle with her daughters is getting heated -- and it looks like she isn't backing down.

In a preview clip for Friday's season premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis, per Entertainment Tonight, June hits back at producers as she fiercely defends her decision to spend $30,000 of her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's money, which she earned from appearing on Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

The teaser opens with Alana and her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Elfird, having a conversation together in the car, during which they vent the frustrations they have with their mother.

"She's just sitting there f--king lying, bro. Your own f--king husband is sitting there telling you that you did wrong. That s--t got me f--king shaking," Alana says, referring to June's husband, Justin Stroud.

"The point of the matter is that you're a piece of s--t mama and took somebody's f--king money," Lauryn fires back.

The clip then cuts to an angry June being questioned about the situation by producers. When asked if she believes the $30,000 "is Alana's and is owed back to her," June says, "I legally put the 20 percent in there."

"I don't give a f--k. Take me to court!" she adds, appearing to get heated.

The producer then presses further, asking June if she thinks Alana is simply a daughter asking her mother for $30,000 or if the teen wants June to pay her back her money she spent.

"I think it's a little bit of both. I hate to say it, but I feel like it's a little bit of both," June replies, to which Justin cuts in, "June. It's her money!"

"I do understand that it's her money, but a lot of her money was spent on her own self," June adds. "I don't give a f--k."

Justin again chimes in, telling his wife, "As a parent, that's what you do, June. Whether it's successful or it's not, that's what you do as a parent, you invest in them to a certain extent. Don't let them abuse you."

"But that's what I feel like they have been [doing]!" June interjects, to which Justin replies, "In this situation right here, June, you owe it to her."

"When you asked me to take care of stuff and you asked me to move here, I did it," he continues. "And because I love them and I care for them and I want the relationship to not be f--ked up, at least on my end."

"I need you as your husband to take care of it," Justin adds, before June shrugs in reply as the clip ends.