Anna Cardwell's Family Breaks Down Over Her Death in Emotional Mama June: Family Crisis Trailer

Mama June Shannon and her family are in mourning.

In a trailer for the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis, June and her family learn the devastating news that Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's cancer has progressed, and ultimately, come together as a family following her heartbreaking death.

The clip opens with Lauryn "Pumpkin" Elfird sharing that she and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson are "putting [our] fight with Mama aside" to be there for Anna as her health begins to decline amid her battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer.

"The tumors all are triple the size that they were," Anna tells Lauryn and Jessica Shannon, before June declares in another clip, "This s--t is getting serious."

In a voiceover, Lauryn then says the family "had to face the hardest moment of our lives": Anna's passing.

"Anna passed away," Mama June announces through tears in a confessional as flashes of the family breaking down appear on screen. "I would spend every last penny just to have her back."

Following her death, Anna's husband, Eldrige Toney, and her daughters, Kylee and Kaitlyn, are given their mother's ashes.

"Everyone's trying to move forward with Anna gone," Lauryn says in a voiceover, before the family discovers, according to June, that "Anna did not sign the paperwork" regarding her daughter Kaitlyn.

"I need to go get custody of Kaitlyn," June tells her husband, Justin Stroud.

Lauryn shares her thoughts on the possibility of her mom getting custody of her granddaughter.

"What if Mama gets in front of that judge and she's like, 'You gave up custody of your kids'" Lauryn asks her sister Jessica, before adding in a confessional, "I don't know who the hell would grant her full custody of a child."

Meanwhile, in addition to the family mourning their loss, the trailer also teases marital problems between June and Justin.

As Lauryn says, her mom planned a "surprise trip" with her husband and their family to "try and save" her marriage. During the trip, June surprises her husband with a vow renewal -- and it doesn't seem to go over well.

"Huh?" a dumbfounded Justin asks after June brings them in front of an officiant. "It's not the problem here."

The tension between the couple continues to rise in another clip when June confronts Justin about attending counseling.

"How many times in the last year have I asked you to go to counseling?" June asks her husband, who fires back, "F--k you and counseling!"