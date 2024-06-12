Lala Kent Accuses Ariana Madix Of Thinking She Is 'Bigger Than' Vanderpump Rules

Getty

Lala Kent is not backing down on her statements about Ariana Madix following their falling out during the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion.

During the June 10 episode of Two Ts in a Pod podcast Kent called out Madix's "divaness" in the workplace, accusing her of believing she is "bigger than the show".

"I want to be around women who work hard and have things that are really cool," the 33-year-old said. "I have constantly tried to be very supportive. Not tried, I wanted to be supportive. These are my friends. When Ariana started getting opportunities outside of Vanderpump Rules, that's great for all of us."

Kent noted that "the show reached a level that it never would have reached without this ["Scandoval" cheating scandal]".

"And even though it was horrible, I was not mad at the opportunity she was getting outside of the show," she continued. "What I started getting upset about is now we're bringing a little bit of divaness to my place of work that I've been doing for eight years. And I have a hard time when people think that they are bigger than the show."

Kent also continued to question how quickly Madix moved on from ex Tom Sandoval following the "Scandoval." At the close of Season 10, Madix found evidence that Sandoval had been cheating on her with her then-BFF Rachel Leviss.

"When this happened on March 1st, and then I believe she had a wedding by March 10th and had already met a new guy," Kent told podcast hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.

"You started dating someone, you stayed in the house, you came back to this show. I'm like, 'I understand the pain you're going through, but if I'm relating to it, and then I'm seeing how you could move on from something so traumatic, I just don't see how you could be that devastated,'" she said referencing Madix's new man Daniel Wai.

For the first time in a decade, Kent and the crew has the summer off from filming Vanderpump Rules, and Kent has continued to comment on how grateful she is for Bravo's decision to do so.

"Truthfully, I feel a little bit relieved. I want a break. I cried every day out of frustration," she told the podcast hosts. "I usually look forward to going and filming that show. I dreaded every second. Every time they said, 'Hey, you've got a day off tomorrow,' I cried tears of joy because I was so happy I did not have to engage. I have never felt that way before."

As soon as the scandal broke in 2023, Bravo picked up the cameras again for a bonus episode of Season 10, which quickly led to an explosive series of reunion specials. Then, in a matter of months, they were back at it again for a very tense Season 11. Now, the network has decided to skip this summer to allow time for the cast to recoup.