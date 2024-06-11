Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Reveals How Much She Lost on Carl Radke Wedding

Getty

Her comments come after Radke claimed he "paid over $125,000 for the wedding," before it was called off.

Nearly nine months after her public break up with Summer House co-star Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard opened up about the financial hit that calling off the wedding took on her.

In Amanda Hirsch's June 4th Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast episode, Hubbard claimed she lost up to $30,000 in wedding deposits before the cancellation, adding that Radke had to pay a lot in last-minute cancellation fees.

"I lost $25 to $30,000 in wedding deposits before the cancelation. Now he had to pay a lot of cancelation fees, especially since he waited so long," she explained. "I told him I was absolutely not figuring out the fallout of the wedding. You cancelled this, put on your big boy pants and figure it out yourself."

Radke sent letters to their guests on September 11, 2023, calling off their upcoming November nuptials in Mexico. At the time, he apologized and stated that he would help those who were invited with costs "associated with changing plans."

On the podcast, Hubbard claimed the two have had "lawyer discussions" regarding the financial fallout, but didn't offer up specifics.

On Part 1 of the show's reunion, however, Radke claimed, "You have the apartment. I paid half the rent for nine months. I've been courteous. I've done everything I've been legally bound to do. I also paid over $125,000 for the wedding. I took care of the apartment and the wedding. You did not."

During the podcast, Hubbard continued to claim Radke called up producers of the show to film their breakup after production had already wrapped on the season. "I get it, we film a TV show." she said, "But I thought that our relationship was beyond TV."

She also revealed she hasn't spoken with her ex since filming the Summer House reunion, despite both of them recently attending a wedding in Portugal. She went on to deny she and her new beau are expecting a child together, saying that while they're in a good place, they aren't looking to start a family just yet.