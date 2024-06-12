Levi Wright's Mom Kallie Calls Out Funeral Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to 3-Year-Old Son

Facebook

Kallie Wright, the mother of 3-year-old Levi Wright, honors his memory and celebrates the family's enduring love for him with a carousel of video clips remembering happy times -- after calling out an online funeral scam trying to capitalize on his tragic death.

Nine days after the tragic death of Levi Wright, the 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright, his mother Kallie Wright is remembering the good times with her late son with a collection of precious memories shared to her Instagram.

Taking to the platform on June 11, Kallie captioned her post, "We love you Beans! ❤️," tagging Spencer. The clips themselves cover Levi's tragically short life, from birth through his first words, precious moments together, and even a sweet kiss.

There were clips of Levi living his fullest life, sharing horse rids with his dad and sharing his love of tractors. Carly Pearce's "Show Me Around" and Tucker Beathard's "I Ain't Without You" accompanied the moments.

The touching montage closed with a picture of Levi running in a field transitioning into a painting of him in a field walking toward Jesus.

Levi was taken off of life support on Sunday, June 2 after he accidentally drove his toy tractor into a creek on May 21 and fell from it. On June 7, Kallie shared to her Facebook page her son's obituary, where he was described as a "sweet boy" with a heart "pure, tender and oversized."

Two days later she was back on the platform to warn family, friends, and followers of Levi's tragic story of opportunists trying to capitalize on their tragedy.

"This is a scam!! Please do not accept this or click on any links," she captioned a screenshot of the fake "Funeral service live" that was seeking donations. "We are discussing a live stream for friends and family, but this is not it!!" She also shared a link to the family's own Facebook page "Benefit Auction & Updates."

Levi's actual memorial service took place on Tuesday, June 11, with Southern Utah Mortuary memorializing the event on their official page in honor of his memory. The page allows people to upload pictures and share memories in his honor.

This latest uplifting and heartbreaking update comes on the heels of an emotional post from Kallie just days after Levi was removed from life support. "I'm writing this at 3 am, because per usual my mind is running wild," she began.

She then detailed what happened that terrible day when her son drove his tractor into a creek that was at times dry and could quickly rise to a heavy flow.

The 31-year-old mother-of-three explained that Levi riding his tractor wasn't "anything he hasn't done before." However, on this day, the "water was at its peak," with the current strong enough to "push his tractor off the road."

She recalled the moment Levi asked her if he could ride his tractor and she remembered warning him not to "drive through the creek" as "grandma wasn't home", asking him to only drive around the house.

"As he drove off, I ran back in the house," Wright wrote. "That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

While Wright says she "will sleep over this for eternity" she also defended her ability as a mother, telling critics she knows "3 things to be true."