RHONY Alum Carole Radziwill Blasts Andy Cohen For 'Vindictive' Behavior: 'He's Lost His Mind'

Getty

The former RHONY star reacts after Cohen took to his radio show and outed her as an anonymous source for a New York Magazine profile in which she said "the show went from silly humor about middle-aged women getting drunk."

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill is going after Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen ... this time, on the record.

The back and forth between the two all began when an unnamed ex-RHONY star was quoted in a recent New York Magazine profile about Cohen.

"The show went from silly humor about middle-aged women getting drunk and being delusional about their status and having funny, petty arguments, to Housewives investigating and doing opposition research and making up false story lines and leaking stories on each other and trying to get one another fired," said the source, who added "everyone just dances for Andy Cohen."

Cohen claimed he knew exactly who the unnamed woman was and was asked by his SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live radio co-host, John Hill, to "name 'em."

"Oh, I know exactly. It's Carole Radziwill. No question. It's the one mean quote in there and it's the only anonymous quote," Cohen responded.

"There are 18 reasons why it's Carole. It's not even a question that it's Carole, but it was so weird. I was like, Carole has said a lot of unkind things about me that she's tweeted and been quoted about."

Cohen then said he was confused why the RHONY alum decided to give the quote anonymously.

"Why not just put your name to it? You know, that was so weird. Yeah, it was definitely Radzi without question. I was waiting for it to say, 'Said Carole Radziwill,' and then I'm like, 'Said a former New York housewife who was fired or something.' I'm like, 'Uh huh,'" Cohen recalled when the article was published. "We haven't fired that many New York housewives. It's very obvious. Anyway, thanks for the quote, Radz. I'll run into you soon. We have a lot to catch up on."

The 60-year-old took to Twitter to reply to Cohen on Tuesday, writing, "Someone can make a truthful observation & there's always one short-ish dude waiting to be offended." She added, "At this point why would any normal person use their name? They're all so vindictive which I believe is the point of the quote & confirmed by Andy's nasty response."

She also confirmed she was, in fact, the one quoted in the profile -- as she explained her reasoning for not putting her name to the quote.

"I didn't want to put my name in an article in which I had no idea of the context. I told the writer they're all vindictive & then Andy proves it by outing me," she wrote. "He's lost his mind likely from all the legal trouble. Hope he gets help he needs."

That "legal trouble" to which she's referring is likely the lawsuits earlier this year by former Real Housewives which targeted him, the show's producers, and network Bravo. Cohen was painted as a ringleader in the show's alleged exploitations of its cast and their addictions, as well as claims he had a "proclivity for cocaine usage."