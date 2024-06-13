Catherine Laga‘aia Cast as Moana In Disney's Live-Action Film

Walt Disney Studios/Everett Collection

"I'm honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me," says the actress, stepping into the role previously voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho.

Meet your new Moana!

As production stars to roll for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Moana -- set to premiere in theaters on July 10, 2026 -- the studio confirmed the title character will be played by Catherine Laga‘aia.

The 17-year-old Sydney, Australia native previously played the role of Young Candy in the 2023 Amazon Prime series titled The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” said Laga‘aia in a statement. “My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me."

The actress will appear opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is reprising his role as demigod Maui from the original animated movie and its upcoming animated sequel Moana 2 -- the latter of which will hit theaters on November 27, 2024.

The live-action film, directed by Thomas Kail, also stars New Zealand actor John Tui as Moana's father Chief Tui, Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams as Moana's mother Sina, and Rene Owens as Gramma Tala.

A Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCo movie, the remake is also produced by Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original songs. It is also backed by executive producers Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the 2016 film and Charles Newirth.

Last year, Cravalho explained why she wouldn't reprise the titular role in the live-action film.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," Cravalho said. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."

"So as an executive producer on the film, I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength," she continued.