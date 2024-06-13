Mama June Shannon's Daughter Jessica Shannon Wants to Use Brother-In-Law's Sperm

Entertainment Tonight/WE tv

"There's so many strings attached to it," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird said of her sister's unconventional idea.

Mama June Shannon's daughter Jessica Shannon wants to keep it in the family.

While speaking to ET, Shannon revealed an interesting path she's contemplating going down in order to get pregnant -- considering using the sperm of her brother-in-law, Josh who is married to her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, to have a baby with her partner Shyann McCant.

Got all that?

However, Pumpkin has not given her permission for this just yet, opening up about the situation with an interview on Virtual Reali-Tea co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real on Wednesday.

"I mean, it's a big conversation, 100 percent, because, like, it is my sister, but when you really get into the big bulk of it, there's so many strings attached to it," the 24-year-old reality star said.

She added, "Every single one of my kids look like their dad."

Efird and McCant share four children together: daughter Ella, 6, son Bentley, almost 3, and twins Sylus and Stella, who just turned 2.

Jessica, 27, also clarified with the podcast hosts that they are not expecting just yet.

"Definitely, right now, Shyann is not pregnant," she said, before giving fans a tease, urging them to tune in to the continuation of Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6. "Y'all are just gonna have to wait and see how that plays out," she said, before Efird added that McCan has "baby fever through the roof."

Also in the upcoming season, Mama June's money battle with her daughters is getting heated -- and it looks like she isn't backing down.

In a preview clip for Friday's season premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis, June hits back at producers as she fiercely defends her decision to spend $30,000 of her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's money, which she earned from appearing on Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.