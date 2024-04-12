Mama June's Daughter Suggests She 'Took' Alana's Money And 'Smoked It Up' (Exclusive)

WE tv

"If my math is right, it's a lot of money," says Pumpkin as she prepares to confront Mama June -- before revealing her backup plan if her mom doesn't want to listen to her.

The money battle between Mama June Shannon and her daughters rages on.

In a sneak peek at this week's episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is seen preparing to confront her mom over dipping into Honey Boo Boo's money from Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

Previously, both daughters questioned her after discovering Alana's Coogan account only contained $33,000 -- a sum far less than what they thought it would be. June responded by saying a good chunk of the money went to taxes, while also admitting it was used to buy a house.

In the new footage, Lauryn's husband Josh told her that June probably wasn't "going to listen to anything you have to say." But that didn't deter Pumpkin, who said that even if June wont listen, her husband Justin "will and Justin will see the facts."

Viewers previously saw Justin try and talk some sense into June about the situation, so having him on their side might not be a bad idea for Lauryn and Alana.

After Lauryn's sister Jessica popped over to her house, Pumpkin explained how she prepared for her meeting with their mom.

"I want to talk to her about the money stuff. I spent all last night, I got it in black and white, contracts, tax forms, bank statements. If my math is right, it's a lot of money," said Lauryn.

"She's not gonna listen, but Justin will," she continued, after Jessica too said their mom probably wouldn't want to hear it. "This is the paperwork, you took the money, smoked it up, whatever you did with it."

Jessica thought the conversation would turn into "a big old fight," with Pumpkin saying that wasn't her intent. "If she chooses to take that route, that's on her," Pumpkin added of their mom, before Jessica and Justin high-tailed it out of the house before June arrived.