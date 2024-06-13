Why Country Singer Carly Pearce Is Distancing Herself from Satan

Getty

"I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards JESUS."

American country music singer and songwriter Carly Pearce has set the record straight when it comes to her faith, after a picture of her at the 2024 CMA Festival received devil-worshipping accusations.

Yep, devil worship.

The speculation began earlier this week, after the Grammy Award-winner posted a picture in the country festival's parking lot, showing her rocking a silver-embellished mini dress and pointed-toe, knee-high boots with silver rhinestones to match. Despite the eye-catching, it's the parking space number beneath her which sparked satanic reference speculations.

While the three-digit number clearly started with "66," the third number wasn't entirely visible. Its partial round shape led fans to believe that the hazy last number was a third 6.

One fan commented on her Instagram post saying "666, we know who you worship." Another fan even brought her soul into question, "Sold your soul to a satanic system. Sad."

After one too many comments challenged the 34-year-old singer's faith, Pearce took to X (previously Twitter) to clear up any and all confusion.

I've seen too many comments about this being some sort of "hint" towards

666 or satan to not comment. First of all, this was the parking spot for my tour bus at CMA fest & I believe it is 668. I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards… https://t.co/bUtani27rG — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) June 12, 2024 @carlypearce

"I've seen too many comments about this being some sort of "hint" towards 666 or Satan to not comment," wrote Pearce. "First of all, this was the parking spot for my tour bus at CMA fest & I believe it is 668."

"I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards JESUS. So, for anyone wondering ... there are absolutely ZERO underlying messages except a girl excited to be playing the big stage," the Christian singer added.

Fans also came to her defense and responded to her statement, with one replying on X, "Why can't a sparkly outfit ... amazing boots & a beautiful singer/songwriter/person be just that?"

The singer recently released her highly-anticipated fourth album, hummingbird, on June 7th, inspired by her healing journey after her recent split in 2023 from realtor Riley King and her divorce from fellow country singer Michael Ray in 2020.

Pearce is currently touring the US and has made television debut performances songs "truck on fire" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and "women to woman" on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She will also be going on her hummingbird 2025 UK/EU tour in February of next year.