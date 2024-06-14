Florida Teens Arrested After Kicking In Doors During 'Dangerous' TikTok Challenge

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Two Florida teens have been identified and arrested after surveillance video captured them kicking in the doors of residents' homes as part of a TikTok challenge.

Two Florida teens are facing burglary charges after being arrested following what police are calling a "dangerous" TikTok challenge.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they identified and arrested two 15-year-olds on multiple counts of burglary of a dwelling after they allegedly admitted to kicking in the front doors of four homes.

Over the last two weeks, deputies in Spring Hill, Florida have been investigating four reports of unknown individuals walking up to the front door of a residence and attempting to kick through the door in the early hours of the morning. Deputies said the impact of the kicks have not only caused damage to the residences but in some cases, has caused the doors to fly open.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

Per local officials, the teen boys who were apprehended lived within walking distance of the homes they targeted, and admitted to kicking the front doors as part of a trend they saw on social media called the "Door Kick Challenge."

While they have been arrested on burglary charges, police say the teens said they never intended to actually enter any of the homes they visited. The challenge, which has seen teens across the country attempt similar crimes, was described by Sheriff Al Nienhuis as "exceptionally dangerous."

"First, there was a very good possibility that these young men could have been shot and killed by a homeowner lawfully defending the household," Nienhuis said in a statement shared to Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. "Second, if this occurred, the homeowner would have been burdened with the fact he or she killed two teenagers who were participating in a stupid activity."

Both teens, who were arrested on four counts of burglary of a dwelling, were taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were processed and later released into the custody of their parents.