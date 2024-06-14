Sara Haines Reveals 'Mortifying' Backstage Encounter With Andrew McCarthy at The View

abc

Sara Haines is proving she's a fangirl at heart.

The View co-host just opened up about a behind-the-scenes moment she had with Brat Pack alum Andrew McCarthy when he appeared on the show to promote his Hulu documentary, Brats.

Speaking with the talk show's executive producer Brian Teta for his Behind the Table podcast, she recalled a "embarrassing moment" from filming with the former teen idol.

"So the documentary is fascinating. It's nostalgic, it has all the music, all the movies you love. And the best part was you don't have to have been a part of the Brat Pack to learn the lesson of what [McCarthy] does in that documentary, about what you perceive as bad or powerful or scary," she began to explain.

"So I go backstage in commercial and literally told him all of that as fast as I could because I kept hearing them count down. He gets on the set, I talk to him again in the segment, then I talk to him the second the camera's off him," she recalled. "I'm watching the camera because I knew everyone would talk to him and I wanted to finish asking him a question. So I ambush him there. People are circling and we're getting a picture. I'm still talking to him."

She then felt as though fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg was about to begin chatting to him, however she "hadn't quite finished."

"So, I hovered," she admitted.

"I'm following him, and when he left, I got this like, heat," Haines recalled. "That was so mortifying. His body language was like, 'Girl enough.'"

It didn't end there, though.

Haines said she was so mortified by her behavior that she felt the need to reach out to McCarthy's team.

"I write our PR press 'cause she works with them, and I was like, 'Can you apologize for me? I just was really excited,'" Haines said. "And she was like, 'Don't worry about it. He loved what you had to say.' But I was like, not like she's gonna tell me, 'Yes, super weird and socially awkward, girl, stop.'"

So, Andrew, consider this a very public apology.

The "Brat Pack" term was created by David Blum when he was a writer for New York Magazine in 1985.

McCarthy also sits down with Blum in the doc, confronting him about some of the negative fallout from his piece, which was initially supposed to be about Estevez but morphed into an article about the larger group.

Brats is on Hulu now.