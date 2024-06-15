Robert De Niro Shares How He'd Like to Spend Father's Day

Getty

The 80-year-old Oscar winner is a father to seven children, including his youngest child, daughter Gia, whom he welcomed in April 2023.

Robert De Niro is opening up about how he hopes to spend Father's Day on Sunday.

The 80-year-old Oscar winner -- who is a dad of seven children -- shared his "ideal" plans for the holiday during a Q&A with Billy Crystal following a screening of their 1999 comedy, Analyze This, at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday.

"I just like to have us all together, you know," De Niro said, per PEOPLE. "That's the ideal, having them all together [on] Father's Day."

Similarly, Crystal -- who is dad to daughters Jennifer, 51, and Lindsay, 46 -- said he hopes his family can "just to be together" for the holiday.

In April 2023, De Niro became a father for the seventh time when he welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The Goodfellas star is also dad to six other children. He welcomed daughter Drena, 56, and son Raphael, 47, with first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron, 28, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith and two children -- son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen, 12 -- with Grace Hightower.

During an interview with AARP The Magazine earlier this year, De Niro got emotional while speaking about his life as a dad to baby Gia.

"It feels great," he said of becoming a dad again.

He began to get choked up as he continued. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her," he shared. "It's wondrous."

"When she gets older -- who knows?" De Niro said. "But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing ... "

De Niro and Chen welcomed daughter Gia Virginia on April 6, 2023, with the former sharing the news the following month in an interview with ET Canada.

While speaking with CBS Mornings' Gayle King a few days later, De Niro opened up about his baby girl, sharing the first photo of Gia with the outlet, as well as details about her birth.

King revealed the child's name is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro and weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces after her April 6 birth.