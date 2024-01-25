Robert De Niro Gets Emotional Talking About 9-Month-Old Daughter Gia

YouTube

Robert De Niro is getting candid about becoming a father for the seventh time last year.

In an interview with AARP The Magazine for its February/March 2024 cover story, the 80-year-old actor got emotional while speaking about his life as a dad to his 9-month-old baby girl, Gia, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Tiffany Chen last April.

"It feels great," De Niro said of becoming a dad again.

He began to get choked up as he continued. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her," he shared. "It's wondrous."

"When she gets older -- who knows?" De Niro said. "But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing ... "

De Niro and Chen welcomed daughter Gia Virginia on April 6, with the former sharing the news the following month in an interview with ET Canada.

While speaking with CBS Mornings' Gayle King a few days later, De Niro opened up about his baby girl, sharing the first photo of Gia with the outlet, as well as details about her birth.

King revealed the child's name is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro and weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces after her April 6 birth.

King added De Niro told her the baby was "planned" and both he and Chen "wanted this baby." She added the two were "over the moon" by her arrival -- and said, "she was brought here by love, so he is very psyched and very excited about it."

In addition to Gia, De Niro is also dad to six other children. The Oscar winner shares daughter Drena, 52, and son Raphael, 47, with first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron, 28, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith and two children -- son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 12 -- with Grace Hightower.